A person watches the weather forecast at a cooling center on July 14 in Phoenix. Photo: by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A dangerous heat wave will reach its peak today across the Southwest, breaking longstanding records. However, the heat will also spread across the West, and no major cool down is in sight for many areas.

The big picture: About 100 million people were under heat alerts as of Sunday morning, stretching across a dozen states from South Florida to Oregon, according to heat.gov.

The National Weather Service is predicting "widespread record-breaking high temperatures" as well as record warm overnight minimum temperatures for many locations.

High temperatures into the 110s in Phoenix, Las Vegas and California's highly populated Central Valley Region will be dangerous to public health.

Among the records that may be tied or broken on Sunday is in Death Valley, Calif., which could see its highest reliably recorded temperature in modern record-keeping — 130°F — tied or exceeded. (A higher temperature of 134°F in 1913 is considered the official record, but meteorologists have raised doubts about its validity).

Threat level: This heat wave is a deadly threat, and extreme heat is the top annual weather-related killer in the U.S.

The elderly, young and individuals with chronic illnesses are at the highest risk for heat-related illness, but even healthy individuals can quickly succumb to such high temperatures.

"It can't be stressed enough how dangerous this heat wave is," the NWS forecast office in Phoenix wrote in a Sunday morning forecast discussion. "It is important that everyone takes this dangerous heat seriously and practices heat safety to avoid heat-related illnesses."

By the numbers: Temperatures are smashing records in cities that already have a reputation for extreme heat.

In Phoenix, the high temperature reached 118°F on Saturday, a daily record, having passed 110°F before noon. Sunday is forecast to make a run at 120°F. This would be just shy of the city's all-time hottest temperature of 122°F.

Each of the past 16 days has reached or exceeded a high temperature of 110°F. The all-time record stands at 18 days, and high temperatures through at least Wednesday are forecast to meet or beat the 110-degree mark.

In jeopardy too is the city's record for the hottest seven days. The city has now also tied its record for the longest streak of days with overnight low temperatures at or above 90°F, with seven so far.

In Las Vegas, the high temperature on Sunday is forecast to reach or exceed the city's all-time record high of 117°F, with overnight lows in the mid-90s.

Between the lines: This extreme event features a blazingly dry heat in the Southwest as well as sultry air in the South and Southeast. There, the air is rich with moisture from a record-warm Gulf of Mexico.

The record warm waters surrounding South Florida are playing a role in Miami's dangerous heat.

The NWS issued its first-ever excessive heat warning for Miami-Dade County Sunday, though a forecaster at NWS Miami told Axios the threshold for issuing such a warning was lowered slightly this year.

The weather pattern responsible for the extreme heat consists of a broad and unusually potent area of high pressure aloft, known as a heat dome.

The NWS forecast office in Phoenix noted Friday that the heat dome is of historic intensity, calling it "one of the strongest high-pressure systems this region has ever seen."

Forecasters there reiterated this assessment Sunday, warning the greater than 110-degree heat will continue into the workweek.

Context: Human-caused climate change is worsening this heat wave by making it more intense, longer-lasting and more likely to occur.

Some scientists have tied a trend toward stronger, more stagnant heat domes in recent years to human-caused climate change.

An initial analysis from research and communications nonprofit Climate Central shows that in some areas affected by this heat wave, climate change has likely made record-breaking temperatures at least 5 times more likely than in a world without added amounts of heat-trapping greenhouse gases.

Recent research has shown some deadly extreme heat events were virtually "impossible" without climate change.

Our thought bubble: The ongoing heat wave is just one of several extraordinary climate events playing out worldwide, each tied in part to climate change.