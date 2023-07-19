Extreme heat indices above 105°F to hit 80 million people in U.S.
Over 20% of the U.S.' population — 80 million people — are expected to face an air temperature or heat index above 105° Fahrenheit this weekend as a record-breaking heat wave persists over most of the South, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns.
Why it matters: The extreme temperatures, which have been exacerbated by human-caused climate change, will come after several days of excessive heat and will be an immediate risk to public health.
- Extreme heat events are the top annual weather-related killer in the U.S., though their death tolls and destruction are often not immediately apparent.
- They also have the potential to strain power grids as people turn to air conditioning for cooling and ramp up energy demand.
Threat level: Heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, and indices 103°F or above can lead to dangerous heat disorders.
- "Dozens" of temperatures records could break across the Southern U.S., including overnight highs, the NWS said.
- Abnormally high nighttime temperatures are particularly dangerous when they occur amid prolonged stretches of hot weather, as they prevent people from cooling off and increase the risk of heat-related hospitalizations and deaths.
- "Take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors," the NWS advised. "Temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly, to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration."
State of play: About 120 million people in over a dozen states from California to Florida were under heat alerts on Wednesday.
- Phoenix experienced its 20th straight day with a temperature of over 110°F, reaching that temp before 11am on Wednesday.
- Austin saw its 10th straight day of temperatures at or above 105°F for the first time in recorded history.
What's next: The heat isn't likely to subside any time soon and may expand into other parts of the country.
- The threatening heat is forecast to continue over the Southwest through "at least" July 28, while the Midwest is expected to experience excessive temperatures starting next week, the NWS said.
- The NWS' Climate Prediction Center projects above-average temperatures across most of the U.S. toward the end of July into early August.
The big picture: The effect of human-caused climate change and global warming, which are making heat events more likely and more severe, are colliding this year with an El Niño weather pattern.
- Historic temperatures are simultaneously occurring in several parts of the world, as Europe and parts of Asia logged record highs this week as well.
- Global temperatures are hitting unprecedented highs, too, this year as the effects of climate change and global warming
- Elevated temperatures are also contributing to Canada's worst fire season on record, in which at least 27.1 million acres have burned across the country so far.
