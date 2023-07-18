A person cools off in the Canaletas fountain, on July 18 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Photo: David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images

In an example of simultaneous, compounding extreme weather and climate events — which scientists have been warning of, record highs are being set Tuesday in the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia.

Why it matters: The heat waves pose an immediate risk to public health, economic output, and is a sign that climate change impacts are escalating faster than expected in some parts of the globe.

The big picture: In the U.S., the extreme heat may have lessened in a few areas, such as the Pacific Northwest, but it is ramping up in others as a sprawling heat dome remains stuck over the Southwestern states, influencing the entire southern tier of the country.

Phoenix on Tuesday will beat its all-time record for the longest string of days with a high temperature at or above 110°F. It has also beaten its record for the most consecutive days with lows at or above 90°F, with a minimum temperature on Tuesday morning reaching a stifling 94°F.

This makes Tuesday the ninth day in a row with overnight low temperatures at or above 90°F — a new record likely to be bested on Wednesday.

In Europe, parts of France and Spain are hitting all-time record highs Tuesday in an extreme event known as heat wave Cerberus. In Catalonia, Spain, a high of 45°C (113°F) was recorded, per weather record tracker Maximilliano Herrera.

"The heat event is absolutely historic and it's shattering records with huge margin [sic] in dozens [of] stations. History is being rewritten today between Spain and France," he said via Twitter.

Between the lines: The heat waves come at a time when global average surface temperatures have hit all-time highs during July, which scientists have said are likely the highest levels in at least 125,000 years.

Italy is also brutally hot on Tuesday, as a southern Mediterranean heat wave peaks. Rome saw a new record for the city center, at 42.9°C (109.2°F).

Warnings were in effect for more than a dozen cities in Italy due to the public health risks of such high temperatures at a time when throngs of tourists, many unaccustomed to such weather, are in the country.

The intrigue: The heat waves are not mere coincidences. The jet stream pattern is highly amplified, with large waves diverting storms to the north or south and favoring strong areas of high pressure, or heat domes, that sit and intensify, bringing ever higher temperatures.

Jeff Berardelli/Twitter

By the numbers: Record heat in China, where the country set a provisional record for the highest temperature on record, with a reading of 126*F in Sanbao Sunday. Beijing, where climate envoy John Kerry is meeting with top Chinese officials to discuss joint efforts to tackle planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, is enduring a record stretch of 95-degree days.

Monthly high temperature records are also being set in Japan, per Herrera.

As has happened more regularly in recent years, the Persian Gulf's unique combination of extreme temperatures and high humidity has led to astonishingly high heat indices, or "feels like" temperatures. An airport in coastal Iran saw a heat index of 152°F on July 16. Such temperatures are difficult for human survival.

Studies have shown that Persian Gulf countries would be among the first to exhibit heat beyond survivable limits during part of each year.

Context: These heat waves occurring at the same time, coinciding with global temperature milestones, demonstrate how the climate is not a linear system, but can cross thresholds beyond which impacts become far more severe, Texas A&M University climate scientist Andrew Dessler told Axios via email.

It is also in keeping with scientific research that highlights the risks of simultaneous, dangerous heat waves occurring on multiple continents at the same time.

What's next: According to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, a continuation of above average temperatures is expected through at least the rest of July and into early August across the Southwest and West.

In coming years, the excessive heat occurring now is forecast to become commonplace in future decades.

According to figures provided to Axios from the ICF Climate Center, which is working on the next National Climate Assessment with government agencies, the latest generation of computer models show that Phoenix is projected to go from 12 days per year with temperatures at or above 110°F to 40 days by 2050.

This is based on a realistic, mid-range emissions scenario.

The bottom line: We better get used to more scorching heat.

Go deeper: