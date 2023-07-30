Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says McConnell should be replaced as GOP leader after freeze-up

Rebecca Falconer
This combination of pictures created on February 16, 2021 shows US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, October 27, 2020 and US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 5, 2020.

Combination images of former President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Saul Loeb; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump said Sunday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should step down from his role following his freeze-up at a news conference last week.

What he's saying: "We have to have that," Trump told Breitbart News when asked if Republicans should replace McConnell.

  • "We have some people in the Senate that are fantastic and would be great at that position. But it's just amazing he [McConnell] would do that — but at the same time, I hope he's well."
  • Trump added that he thought the freeze-up was "sad."

The big picture: There were renewed concerns about McConnell's health after the 81-year-old froze for about 20 seconds during the press conference, but he said Friday he intended to serve out his full term leading the Republican caucus.

  • Representatives for McConnell did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on Trump's remarks.

