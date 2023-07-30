1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Trump says McConnell should be replaced as GOP leader after freeze-up
Former President Trump said Sunday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should step down from his role following his freeze-up at a news conference last week.
What he's saying: "We have to have that," Trump told Breitbart News when asked if Republicans should replace McConnell.
- "We have some people in the Senate that are fantastic and would be great at that position. But it's just amazing he [McConnell] would do that — but at the same time, I hope he's well."
- Trump added that he thought the freeze-up was "sad."
The big picture: There were renewed concerns about McConnell's health after the 81-year-old froze for about 20 seconds during the press conference, but he said Friday he intended to serve out his full term leading the Republican caucus.
- Representatives for McConnell did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on Trump's remarks.
