Former President Trump said Sunday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should step down from his role following his freeze-up at a news conference last week.

What he's saying: "We have to have that," Trump told Breitbart News when asked if Republicans should replace McConnell.

"We have some people in the Senate that are fantastic and would be great at that position. But it's just amazing he [McConnell] would do that — but at the same time, I hope he's well."

Trump added that he thought the freeze-up was "sad."

The big picture: There were renewed concerns about McConnell's health after the 81-year-old froze for about 20 seconds during the press conference, but he said Friday he intended to serve out his full term leading the Republican caucus.

Representatives for McConnell did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on Trump's remarks.

