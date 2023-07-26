McConnell escorted out after freezing during press conference

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a news conference after a lunch meeting in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared suddenly unable to speak during a press conference on Wednesday, and was briefly led away by concerned GOP colleagues after he was unable to complete his opening remarks.

Driving the news: McConnell, who has been described by colleagues as one of the most effective political operators in modern history, returned to the press conference and assured reporters he was "fine" after being asked about his health.

A McConnell aide said that the Kentucky Republican "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment," noting he was able to "come back to handle Q and A, which ... everyone observed as sharp."

“I’m a doctor, I’m just not his doctor. He answered questions and he was fine,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wy.) told reporters on Wednesday.

Flashback: The Kentucky Republican spent more than a week recovering from a concussion after falling at an event in March.