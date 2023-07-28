Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will serve out his full term leading Senate Republicans, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Why it matters: The pronouncement comes after the 81-year-old Kentuckian stood silently for roughly 20 seconds during a press conference on Wednesday, creating renewed concerns about his health.

After being escorted back to his office by his GOP leadership deputies, he later returned and told reporters he was "fine" before taking questions.

A spokesperson said at the time he "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment," noting that "everyone observed [his Q&A] as sharp."

What they're saying: "Leader McConnell appreciates the continued support of his colleagues, and plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do," a McConnell spokesperson told Axios.

The statement, first reported by Politico, echoes his tamping down of rumors in April that he planned to retire following a fall at a fundraiser.

The context: In November, McConnell defeated Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the former chair of the Senate GOP's campaign arm, to serve as Republican leader through 2024.