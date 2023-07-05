The now-suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during an August event in Dallas. Photo: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Texas' suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton won't testify at his September impeachment trial in the state Senate, his lead attorney said.

The big picture: Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment that include charges of bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of public trust at his trial, which is due to begin Sept. 5.

Paxton, who was suspended in May after the Republican-dominated Texas House voted to impeach him, denies any wrongdoing.

What they're saying: "The House has ignored precedent, denied him an opportunity to present his defense and now wants to ambush him on the floor of the Senate," said Tony Buzbee, the lead attorney for Paxton, in a statement to media late Monday.