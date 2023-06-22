Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Texas state Sen. Paxton blocked from voting in husband's impeachment trial
Texas' Senate voted Wednesday to start state Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial on Sept. 5 and to bar his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, from voting on the historic proceedings.
Driving the news: The Republican-controlled chamber approved rules prohibiting Angela Paxton from voting due to conflict of interest concerns.
- She had issued a statement earlier this week announcing her intention to vote at the impeachment trial.
The big picture: The GOP-dominated Texas House voted to impeach Paxton in May over allegations of bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of public trust. He denies any wrongdoing.
- Paxton was immediately suspended following the House vote, pending the Senate trial.
- Two-thirds of the Texas Senate, where Republicans hold a 19-12 majority, is needed to remove Paxton from office permanently, per Axios Austin's Nicole Cobler.
Of note: Only two Texas officials have been impeached — a governor in 1917 and a district judge in 1975, Axios Dallas' Michael Mooney notes.
