Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at a May news conference. Photo: Eleanor Dearman/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Texas' Senate voted Wednesday to start state Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial on Sept. 5 and to bar his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, from voting on the historic proceedings.

Driving the news: The Republican-controlled chamber approved rules prohibiting Angela Paxton from voting due to conflict of interest concerns.

She had issued a statement earlier this week announcing her intention to vote at the impeachment trial.

The big picture: The GOP-dominated Texas House voted to impeach Paxton in May over allegations of bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of public trust. He denies any wrongdoing.

Paxton was immediately suspended following the House vote, pending the Senate trial.

Two-thirds of the Texas Senate, where Republicans hold a 19-12 majority, is needed to remove Paxton from office permanently, per Axios Austin's Nicole Cobler.

Of note: Only two Texas officials have been impeached — a governor in 1917 and a district judge in 1975, Axios Dallas' Michael Mooney notes.

