Attorney General Ken Paxton testifies in front of a Senate committee in 2015. Photo: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

The political fate of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, impeached by the Texas House over the weekend, is now in the hands of some of his conservative ideological allies in the Senate.

The big picture: The fight among Republicans over Paxton's future will consume state politics at least until the Senate holds a trial to determine whether he should be convicted on numerous charges of abusing his office for personal gain.

State of play: Pending a Senate trial, Paxton is out, at least temporarily, as attorney general.

His deputy, Brent Webster, who helped Paxton file a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 election results, is currently Texas' acting top law enforcement officer.

Zoom in: Two-thirds of the Senate, where Republicans hold a 19-12 majority, is needed to remove Paxton from office permanently.

The intrigue: Paxton's wife, Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), is a senator. Some of the charges that Paxton misused his office involve finding employment for a woman with whom he was allegedly having an extramarital affair.

There has been little public daylight between the Paxtons.

Catch up quick: The House voted 121-23 Saturday to impeach Paxton after a GOP-led investigation committee cited a "long-standing pattern of abuse of office and public trust," including alleged bribery and obstruction of justice.

Of note: As the impeachment proceedings began, Paxton called House members threatening them with political retribution if they voted in favor of impeachment, Rep. Charlie Geren, (R-Fort Worth), said on the House floor.

Between the lines: Former President Trump also pressured Republicans less than a half hour before the House convened Saturday, calling the vote "election interference."

What they're saying: Paxton called the vote "illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust," adding that he looked forward to a quick resolution in the Senate.

Yes, but: Texas Republican senators, many of them simpatico with Paxton's politics, have not publicly flocked to his defense since the impeachment, and Gov. Greg Abbott has been silent on the matter.

Citing their status as jurors in the impending trial, some senators have issued statements that they "cannot discuss the case with anyone."

What's next: Paxton's impeachment trial will start no later than Aug. 28.

What we're watching: Whether enough Senate Republicans join their Democratic counterparts to depose Paxton, who has thus far managed to dodge consequences for his alleged corruption.