Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) impeachment trial will start no later than Aug. 28 after the state Senate adopted a resolution on the matter Monday.

Why it matters: Paxton was temporarily suspended after the Republican-dominated Texas House voted to impeach him Saturday and if he's found guilty he'd be permanently removed from office following the Senate trial.

What we're watching: To remove Paxton from office would require a two-thirds majority approval in the Senate, which comprises 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats.

Republican state Sen. Angela Paxton has yet to publicly comment on her husband's impeachment proceedings or disclose whether she'll recuse herself from proceedings.

The big picture: Paxton said after he became the third state official in Texas history to be impeached that the proceedings were "a politically motivated sham."