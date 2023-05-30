Skip to main content
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Senate sets date for AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial

Rebecca Falconer
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defended his record Friday, May, 26, 2023, a day before the state House is scheduled to take up Articles of Impeachment against him.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during a news conference on Friday. Photo: Eleanor Dearman/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) impeachment trial will start no later than Aug. 28 after the state Senate adopted a resolution on the matter Monday.

Why it matters: Paxton was temporarily suspended after the Republican-dominated Texas House voted to impeach him Saturday and if he's found guilty he'd be permanently removed from office following the Senate trial.

What we're watching: To remove Paxton from office would require a two-thirds majority approval in the Senate, which comprises 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats.

  • Republican state Sen. Angela Paxton has yet to publicly comment on her husband's impeachment proceedings or disclose whether she'll recuse herself from proceedings.

The big picture: Paxton said after he became the third state official in Texas history to be impeached that the proceedings were "a politically motivated sham."

  • He was impeached in the House after Texas lawmakers filed 20 articles of impeachment against him, including for alleged bribery and abuse of public trust.
  • Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Go deeper