23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP-led panel set to grill top DOJ officials Garland and Wray

Andrew Solender

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear testimony from both Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray in the coming months.

Why it matters: The testimony comes as House Republicans are bombarding the Justice Department with demands for information, allegations of a "two-tiered" criminal justice system and even threats of possible impeachment.

Driving the news: Garland is scheduled to testify to the panel for a hearing on Sept. 20 focused on DOJ oversight, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

  • That testimony will come after Wray testifies for an oversight hearing on July 12, the sources also said. The plans were first reported by Punchbowl News.

What we're watching: The hearings will give Trump loyalists on the panel an opportunity to hold the two officials' feet to the fire on a range of grievances.

The big picture: The new House Republican majority has been trying to crack down on what they allege is a bias against conservatives within the federal government bureaucracy and federal law enforcement.

