GOP-led panel set to grill top DOJ officials Garland and Wray

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear testimony from both Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray in the coming months.

Why it matters: The testimony comes as House Republicans are bombarding the Justice Department with demands for information, allegations of a "two-tiered" criminal justice system and even threats of possible impeachment.

Republicans are targeting what they've termed the "weaponization" of the federal government – most recently going after the prosecution of former President Trump and Hunter Biden's plea deal.

Driving the news: Garland is scheduled to testify to the panel for a hearing on Sept. 20 focused on DOJ oversight, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

That testimony will come after Wray testifies for an oversight hearing on July 12, the sources also said. The plans were first reported by Punchbowl News.

What we're watching: The hearings will give Trump loyalists on the panel an opportunity to hold the two officials' feet to the fire on a range of grievances.

The committee is led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of Trump's closest allies in Congress and a fierce critic of recent DOJ practices.

In addition to the Trump and Hunter Biden cases, the panel has also probed the DOJ's investigations into President Biden's handling of classified documents and threats against school boards.

The big picture: The new House Republican majority has been trying to crack down on what they allege is a bias against conservatives within the federal government bureaucracy and federal law enforcement.