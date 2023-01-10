Skip to main content
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House creates panel to probe “weaponization” of federal agencies

Andrew Solender
Rep. Jim Jordan, wearing a white shirt and red tie, speaks to reporters at the Capitol.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

House Republicans on Tuesday voted to create a select subcommittee to investigate the “weaponization” of the federal government.

Driving the news: The creation of the potentially powerful panel fulfills a key promise House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made to a group of right-wing rebels last week in order to obtain his gavel.

Details: The House voted 221-211 along party lines to pass a resolution establishing the panel as a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee.

The details: The panel will have 13 members all appointed by McCarthy, five in consultation with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), mirroring the makeup of the Jan. 6 select committee.

  • It’s set to be led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the Judiciary Committee chair, and will be charged with producing a report by the end of the 118th Congress. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) told Axios he expects to be on the panel as well.
  • The resolution authorizes the committee to investigate “to collect in- formation on or otherwise investigate citizens of the United States, including ongoing criminal investigations.”
  • Its scope also includes agencies’ information gathering tactics and any communications or coordination they’ve had with the private sector.

What caught our eye: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) touted the panel’s “sweeping investigatory powers” in a press release on Tuesday morning.

  • In addition to Jordan’s subpoena power and the ability to review ongoing probes, that also includes access to the often-sensitive information shared with the House Intelligence Committee.

