House GOP responds to Trump indictment with renewed FBI scrutiny

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday doubled down on its request for the Justice Department to provide documents about the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lag0 last year.

Why it matters: The request came as a judge unsealed a 37-count federal indictment of former President Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida resort.

Driving the news: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the committee's chair and one of Trump's most ardent defenders in Congress, wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland to "renew and supplement our request for documents" related to the search.

"The indictment creates, at the minimum, a serious appearance of a double standard and a miscarriage of justice," Jordan wrote.

The letter asks for all documents involving meetings between the FBI and DOJ before the execution of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant, documents related to the search warrant itself and communications between FBI Washington Field Office agents and the U.S. Secret Service.

Jordan set a June 16 deadline for the documents to be turned over.

The 49-page indictment includes 37 felony counts related to Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office.

The "hundreds of classified documents" at his residences included information about U.S. weapons capabilities and nuclear programs, potential vulnerability to a foreign military attack and retaliatory strike plans, according to the indictment.

The indictment also alleges Trump kept the documents in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office, his bedroom and a storage room.

The intrigue: The Jordan letter includes excerpts from a transcribed Judiciary Committee interview with Steven D'Antuano, the assistant director of the Washington Field Office, that took place on Wednesday.

"Mr. D’Antuono detailed how he disagreed with the Justice Department’s approach to the raid and described several abnormalities about the Department’s actions in pursuing its investigation of President Trump," Jordan wrote.

D'Antuano said he had concerns around the DOJ not involving the Miami Field Office or the local U.S. attorney, not seeking Trump's consent before resorting to a search warrant and not waiting for Trump's lawyers to be present before executing the search.

The other side: The Democrats on the committee released their own excerpts of D'Antuano's testimony.

The FBI official testified that some of the documents were so classified that "I don't believe I had the clearances for some of them and I didn't want to look at them."

He also said there was a "big fear" within the DOJ about the documents "being lost, destroyed, going someplace else" ahead of the search and that Trump did not properly store them in a secure room.

What we're watching: For the moment, Jordan appears to be holding off on targeting the Justice Department at the same scale of his investigation into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.