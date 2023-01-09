A sunken section of a parking lot after a rain storm at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos, California, on Sunday. Photo: Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking President Biden to make an emergency declaration in response to a series of destructive and deadly storms, as the National Weather Service warned the "most potent system" would arrive Monday.

The big picture: The latest in a "barrage of atmospheric rivers" that have brought flooding and widespread power outages to California since late last month began to unleash more powerful winds and heavy rains on the state Sunday night — prompting Sacramento County to issue evacuation orders for Wilton-area residents, "effective immediately," with flooding "imminent."

Photo: National Weather Service Los Angeles/Twitter

State of play: More than 424,000 Californians were without power, over 2,900 others were evacuated from their homes and 12 people had been confirmed killed in the storms, said Nancy Ward, director of the governor’s Office of Emergency Services at a briefing Sunday.

"We've already had more deaths in this flood storm since December 31st than we had in the last two fire seasons of the highest fire acreage burned in California," Ward added.

Threat level: "In this weather pattern, additional rain on saturated soils will lead to considerable flood impacts, including rapid water rises, mudslides and burn scar debris flows," the NWS said in an update Sunday evening.

"Widespread mountain snow and high winds will also produce issues across the state," it said.

"Heavy rain is expected to add up to several inches across much of central California through Tuesday. The cumulative effect of successive heavy rainfall events will lead to additional instances of flooding. This includes rapid water rises, mudslides, and the potential for major river flooding."

Of note: Newsom declared an emergency last week in response to an atmospheric river storm associated with a bomb cyclone that brought heavy rains and hurricane-force winds to California.

Between the lines: Climate change is adding even more moisture to atmospheric rivers, enabling them to dump higher rain and snow totals, per Axios climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman.

The state is still in a long-term severe drought, and studies show that climate change increases the odds of weather whiplash events from drought to flooding and back again.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.