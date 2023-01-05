1 hour ago - Science
In photos: Storm slams California with hurricane-force winds, heavy rains
A major storm is pummeling California with heavy rains and hurricane-force winds — triggering evacuation orders, causing power outages and forcing school closures in parts of the state.
The big picture: California issued a state of emergency Wednesday in response to the potent atmospheric river storm associated with a bomb cyclone. Wind gusts of up to 85 mph have been recorded in Northern California, as emergency services responded to hazards including downed trees blocking roads.
