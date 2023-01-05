A damaged Valero gas station creaks in the wind during a massive "bomb cyclone" rain storm in South San Francisco, California on Jan. 4. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

A major storm is pummeling California with heavy rains and hurricane-force winds — triggering evacuation orders, causing power outages and forcing school closures in parts of the state.

The big picture: California issued a state of emergency Wednesday in response to the potent atmospheric river storm associated with a bomb cyclone. Wind gusts of up to 85 mph have been recorded in Northern California, as emergency services responded to hazards including downed trees blocking roads.

Photo: San Francisco Fire Department/Twitter

A traffic sign warns of inclement weather in San Rafael, California, on Jan. 4. Climate change is increasing the likelihood of sharp swings from very wet to extremely dry conditions in the state, per Axios' Andrew Freedman. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

San Francisco International Airport during heavy rain on Jan. 4. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Unstable cliffs loom over Pacific Coast Highway as heavy rains threaten landslides on Jan. 4. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Photo: Cal Fire/Twitter

