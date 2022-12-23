Skip to main content
Jan. 6 committee releases final report

Shawna Chen
Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) lead the seventh hearing held by the Select Committee.

Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) lead a Jan. 6 committee hearing in July. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released its long-awaited final report, which includes detailed evidence compiled by the panel relating to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: The report provides the clearest look yet at what transpired before, during and after one of the most consequential events in American history.

The big picture: The report follows the months-long investigation into the Capitol riot and preserves the panel's findings before Republicans take control of the House next year and the Jan. 6 panel dissolves.

The backdrop: The panel had said that it planned to make the final report public before the end of the year, but the scope of the report — and how much it would focus on Trump — remained uncertain.

Worth noting: House Republicans are privately plotting to release their own 100+ page rebuttal in a bid to cast the select committee's report as partisan.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

