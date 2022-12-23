Jan. 6 committee releases final report
The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released its long-awaited final report, which includes detailed evidence compiled by the panel relating to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Why it matters: The report provides the clearest look yet at what transpired before, during and after one of the most consequential events in American history.
The big picture: The report follows the months-long investigation into the Capitol riot and preserves the panel's findings before Republicans take control of the House next year and the Jan. 6 panel dissolves.
- The committee voted Monday to refer former President Trump to the Department of Justice on at least four criminal charges, including insurrection and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.
- It also released transcripts of 34 witness testimonies on Wednesday, including depositions with former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Trump's acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.
The backdrop: The panel had said that it planned to make the final report public before the end of the year, but the scope of the report — and how much it would focus on Trump — remained uncertain.
- The panel was also deliberating how to address a number of witnesses who refused to comply with subpoenas, including Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and several Republican members of Congress.
Worth noting: House Republicans are privately plotting to release their own 100+ page rebuttal in a bid to cast the select committee's report as partisan.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.