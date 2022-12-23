Jan. 6 committee releases final report

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released its long-awaited final report, which includes detailed evidence compiled by the panel relating to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: The report provides the clearest look yet at what transpired before, during and after one of the most consequential events in American history.

The big picture: The report follows the months-long investigation into the Capitol riot and preserves the panel's findings before Republicans take control of the House next year and the Jan. 6 panel dissolves.

The committee voted Monday to refer former President Trump to the Department of Justice on at least four criminal charges, including insurrection and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.

It also released transcripts of 34 witness testimonies on Wednesday, including depositions with former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Trump's acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.

The backdrop: The panel had said that it planned to make the final report public before the end of the year, but the scope of the report — and how much it would focus on Trump — remained uncertain.

The panel was also deliberating how to address a number of witnesses who refused to comply with subpoenas, including Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and several Republican members of Congress.

Worth noting: House Republicans are privately plotting to release their own 100+ page rebuttal in a bid to cast the select committee's report as partisan.

Go deeper: Dems spooked by Cheney's focus on Trump for Jan. 6 report

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.