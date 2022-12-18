Scoop: GOP shadow committee re-emerges for Jan. 6 report

Pro-Trump rioters storm the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Image.

House Republicans are privately plotting to release their own 100+ page rebuttal timed to the January 6 committee report this week, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Republicans aim to cast the select committee's report as partisan by contrasting its expected focus on former President Trump with their concentration on Capitol security.

What we're hearing: "We're prepared to release it when they release theirs," a senior Republican source told Axios.

The GOP's shadow Jan. 6 panel is made up of would-be select committee members.

The shadow group's report will likely come in at over 100 pages.

The select committee's report is expected at around 1,000 pages, as Axios' Mike Allen reported last month.

What we’re watching: The precise timing is still being worked out, Axios is told, with Republicans waiting to see what the select committee does at its Monday hearing.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the select committee’s chair, has said at least part of the report’s executive summary and eight chapters will be released Monday.

The release of the full report, including “attachments,” is slated for Wednesday, he told reporters last week.

Details: Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the leader of the shadow group, told Axios their report will "focus on security failures," arguing the select committee has "never dealt with the serious issues."

The Republicans probed the Capitol Police and FBI's intelligence gathering and dissemination, as well as the insufficient training and equipment given to law enforcement – including by interviewing Capitol Police officers.

By contrast, Banks claimed, the select committee's plan to have Trump as the focal point of its report is "all about political payback."

He said the GOP group will also "dive into legislative and policy changes that could be made by the next speaker.”

The other side: The select committee’s report is expected to focus on Trump, but the findings of a team that looked into security failures are included in the attachments likely being released on Wednesday, according to Politico.

The Jan. 6 committee declined to comment.

The context: The shadow committee is comprised of the five members House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had picked for the select committee in July.

He withdrew all five after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) refused to seat Banks and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), saying they would undermine the probe’s seriousness.

What's next: McCarthy sent the select committee a preservation request for all its materials and said House Republicans, when they take control in January, will hold hearings into Jan. 6 security failures.