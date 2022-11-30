McCarthy tells Jan. 6 committee to preserve its findings

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to preserve its findings – including those that don’t make it into the panel’s final report.

Why it matters: The development is the latest indication that Republicans plan to launch an investigation into the committee’s work to counter-program the report, which is reportedly expected to focus on former President Trump's role in the violence and his efforts to overturn the election.

It comes as Republicans are planning a battery of probes into everything from Hunter Biden to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan when they take the majority in January.

Driving the news: In a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the select committee, McCarthy wrote, "I remind you and your staff on the Committee to preserve all records collected and transcripts of testimony taken during your investigation."

The letter cited Washington Post reporting that the report will consist mostly of findings from a team focused on Trump and his inner circle, eschewing findings on security and intelligence failures, financing and extremism.

"Some reports suggest that entire swaths of findings will be left out of the Committee's final report," McCarthy wrote.

"The official Congressional Records do not belong to you or any member, but to the American people, and they are owed all of the information you gathered – not merely the information that comports with your political agenda."

What we're watching: McCarthy said Republicans, when they take the majority in January, will hold hearings on security failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6.