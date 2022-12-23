Skip to main content
Jan. 6 panel recommends banning Trump from running for office

Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney during an October Jan. 6 hearing

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack, panel Vice Chair Liz Cheney and Rep Adam Kinzinger during an October hearng on Capitol Hill. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection made 11 recommendations in its final report, published Thursday night, which accused former President Trump of a "multi-part conspiracy to overturn" the 2020 election results.

The big picture: The report recommendations include implementing the 14th Amendment, which bans those who've "engaged in an insurrection" or "aid and comfort to the enemies" of the Constitution from holding office — effectively recommending that 2024 candidate Trump should be banned from running for president.

The 11 recommendations are:
  1. Pass the Electoral Reform Act.
  2. Pursue criminal and civil accountability for those accused of misconduct in the Jan. 6 report, including lawyers.
  3. Push federal agencies to fight violent activity and review their intelligence sharing.
  4. Ask Congress to create formal mechanism to bar individuals from future office, using the 14th Amendment.
  5. Ask for congressional joint sessions to be treated as National Special Security Events on par with inauguration and State of the Union.
  6. Push for more severe punishments for attempting to impede transfer of power.
  7. Pass legislation to let the House more formally enforce subpoenas in federal court.
  8. Push for stronger punishments for threats against election workers.
  9. Push for more oversight of Capitol Police, including joint hearings
  10. Congressional committees "should continue to evaluate policies of media companies that have had the effect of radicalizing their customers, including by provoking people to attack their own country."
  11. Congressional committees should probe risks to future elections from presidents attempting to invoke the Insurrection Act.
