Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack, panel Vice Chair Liz Cheney and Rep Adam Kinzinger during an October hearng on Capitol Hill. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection made 11 recommendations in its final report, published Thursday night, which accused former President Trump of a "multi-part conspiracy to overturn" the 2020 election results.

The big picture: The report recommendations include implementing the 14th Amendment, which bans those who've "engaged in an insurrection" or "aid and comfort to the enemies" of the Constitution from holding office — effectively recommending that 2024 candidate Trump should be banned from running for president.

The 11 recommendations are: