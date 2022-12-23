1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Jan. 6 panel recommends banning Trump from running for office
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection made 11 recommendations in its final report, published Thursday night, which accused former President Trump of a "multi-part conspiracy to overturn" the 2020 election results.
The big picture: The report recommendations include implementing the 14th Amendment, which bans those who've "engaged in an insurrection" or "aid and comfort to the enemies" of the Constitution from holding office — effectively recommending that 2024 candidate Trump should be banned from running for president.
The 11 recommendations are:
- Pass the Electoral Reform Act.
- Pursue criminal and civil accountability for those accused of misconduct in the Jan. 6 report, including lawyers.
- Push federal agencies to fight violent activity and review their intelligence sharing.
- Ask Congress to create formal mechanism to bar individuals from future office, using the 14th Amendment.
- Ask for congressional joint sessions to be treated as National Special Security Events on par with inauguration and State of the Union.
- Push for more severe punishments for attempting to impede transfer of power.
- Pass legislation to let the House more formally enforce subpoenas in federal court.
- Push for stronger punishments for threats against election workers.
- Push for more oversight of Capitol Police, including joint hearings
- Congressional committees "should continue to evaluate policies of media companies that have had the effect of radicalizing their customers, including by provoking people to attack their own country."
- Congressional committees should probe risks to future elections from presidents attempting to invoke the Insurrection Act.