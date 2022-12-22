Jan. 6 select committee releases transcripts of 34 witness testimonies

Former President Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 15, 2022. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday made public 34 transcripts of witness testimony gathered from its investigation — one day before it's slated to release its highly anticipated final report.

Driving the news: The transcripts include the testimonies of former Trump lawyer John Eastman, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Trump's acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.

Most of the witnesses primarily exercised their Fifth Amendment right to not answer questions.

The transcripts nevertheless shed light on the scope of evidence obtained by Jan. 6 investigators.

The big picture: The panel voted unanimously Monday that former President Trump committed crimes in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and referred him to the Department of Justice on at least four criminal charges, including insurrection and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.

Its final report is the culmination of a year and a half of work, including hundreds of depositions and hundreds of thousands of documents and other material evidence.

The eight-chapter report is expected to hone in on Trump's alleged role in the violence at the Capitol insurrection as well as his sprawling effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Go deeper: Jan. 6 committee's unanswered questions