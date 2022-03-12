Voter turnout across every racial and ethnic group rose in 2020 — but the 2022 midterm elections will present new hurdles for activists trying to prevent a sharp drop-off among voters of color.

They're building on 2020 by pushing for laws that would make it easier for all people to vote in the 2022 midterms — hoping that will increase the chances for people of color to be counted.

Why it matters: That’s driving hundreds of bills in dozens of states aimed at permanently expanding early voting periods, easing identification requirements, restoring rights to people formerly incarcerated and making it easier to register or obtain mail-in ballots.

Most of these bills are passing only in blue states. At the same time, red states are passing legislation that makes voting more difficult or that could lead to more ballots being rejected.

That could make voting this year a far bigger challenge for voters of color in some states.

The big picture: After federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, state lawmakers and activists are moving ahead with their own efforts.

Some voter turnout in 2020 was driven by former President Trump — who isn’t on the ballot this time. And midterm elections historically draw smaller turnout than presidential years.

By the numbers: The Brennan Center for Justice counts at least 32 states that could consider legislation this year to expand voting access. Last year, 62 laws were passed in 25 states with such provisions.

But 19 states have already imposed stricter voting rules — including Texas, where thousands of mail-in ballots were rejected ahead of the March 1 primary as voters were tripped up by new identification requirements.

And lawmakers in 27 states are sponsoring new voting restrictions, per the Brennan Center.

Advocates say they've seen an impact from making formerly incarcerated people eligible to vote. In 2016, more than 6 million people were disenfranchised due to a prior felony conviction, according to the Sentencing Project. That number was down to 5.2 million as of 2020.

Groups like MOVE Texas are identifying steps to recommend to local county officials on how to better inform voters or lessen the impact of harsh new state laws, spokesperson Charlie Bonner tells Axios.

A group called Florida Rising has been engaging voters of color in their state by talking about democracy expansion and voting rights along with issues like housing and criminal justice. In 2020, they say, 3,000 first-time voters or people who had to renew their voter registration cast a ballot.

"The education aspect of this is critical," Bonner says. "It's not sexy ... but it is trying to build trust with voters so that when they have problems, they know there are people they can go to."

What they're saying: 2020's record turnout numbers in communities of color was not "about hurdles having been lowered," says Sean Morales-Doyle of the Brennan Center. The key, he said, was "factors that allowed people to clear them.”

Anti-Trump sentiment was a big motivation, for example. But Morales-Doyle also cited sweeping investment from political parties and organizations — both in juicing turnout in communities that have faced historic barriers as well as educating voters on new options for casting a pandemic ballot.

Between the lines: In 2020, advocates had to do a lot of educating people on the mechanics of voting by mail or absentee — something unfamiliar but available to more people than ever during that cycle because of the pandemic.

This time around, advocates and election administrators are again having to inform voters about new voting restrictions — like the ones in Texas — to ensure their votes are counted.

Several are still figuring out their 2022 playbook right now, given the quickly changing politics of voting rights in Washington and across GOP state legislatures.

What to watch: Since 2020, George Soros' Open Society Foundations has pledged about $300 million over the next five years in support of national, state and local groups focused on caring for and protecting the right to vote in communities of color.

Martin Luther King III and his wife Arndrea Waters King have organized marches and advocated for legislation. They also run an organization called Give Us The Ballot, which has raised about $2 million for voting rights organizations, they tell Axios.

But "there's a part of me that resents that when it comes to Black and brown people, we always have to out-organize," Arndrea King says. "When will we have access to what this country promises?"

The bottom line: "We never saw this as a sprint," King III tells Axios. "We're always hopeful that something can be done very quickly, but we always knew this was a marathon."