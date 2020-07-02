U.S. daily coronavirus cases top 50,000 for first time

A record 50,655 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: The pandemic is accelerating across the U.S., with the Sun Belt being hit particularly hard. Daily coronavirus case records were reported on Wednesday in Texas (8,076), Arizona (4,878), Georgia (2,946), North Carolina (1,843) and Tennessee (1,806).

As the outbreak worsens throughout the South and the West, caseloads are growing fastest in counties with large communities of color, Axios' Caitlin Owens notes.

By the numbers: Across the U.S., almost 2.7 million people had tested positive for COVID-19 from more than 32.8 million tests as of Thursday morning, per Johns Hopkins. Over 128,000 Americans have died from the virus.

What they're saying: NIAID director Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee Tuesday that the U.S. was seeing about 40,000 new cases daily and that number would rise rapidly "if this does not turn around." He said he would "not be surprised" if the U.S. begins reporting up to 100,000 new cases per day.

On Monday CDC principal deputy director Anne Schuchat told The Journal of the American Medical Association, "This is really the beginning, and what we hope is that we can take it seriously and slow the transmission."

President Trump told Fox Business Wednesday, "We're heading back in a very strong fashion, with a V. And I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope. ... And I think we're going to have a vaccine very soon too."

Of note: State governors across the country have been pausing or adjusting reopening plans in recent days in response to the surging cases.

On Wednesday, California shut bars and indoor dining for most residents, Michigan closed indoor service at bars in southern and central parts of the state and New York City paused restaurant reopening.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.