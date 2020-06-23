2 hours ago - Health

People of color have less access to coronavirus testing

Adapting Peter Walker and Kyle Slugg’s analysis of URISA’s GISCorpsCoders Against COVID, Esri, U.S. Census data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, areas with largely white populations have had access to more testing sites than communities that are predominantly made up of people of color.

Why it matters: Black and Latino people are already more susceptible to infection and serious illness, and racial disparities in testing only contribute to that problem.

By the numbers: The whole country struggled to ramp up testing throughout the spring, but the ZIP codes with large white populations started off with more testing sites, and still have more testing sites, than ZIP codes with more people of color.

  • ZIP codes where the population is at least 75% white have average testing site for each 14,500 people, according to an analysis by researchers Peter Walker and Kyle Slugg of the COVID Tracking Project, using data from Coders Against COVID.
  • In ZIP codes that are at least 75% people of color, it's an average of one site per 23,300 people.

Yes, but: This analysis only includes ZIP codes with at least one testing site. But nearly two-thirds of rural counties — home to some 21 millions of people — have no testing sites at all, according to an analysis by the nonprofit Surgo Foundation.

  • Racial disparities persist there, too. The Surgo Foundation found that 35% of the rural Black population lives in "highly vulnerable testing desert." Black Americans face an above-average risk of living in a testing desert, and in areas where cases are increasing.

The bottom line: The racial inequities baked into the U.S. health care system are a defining feature of this pandemic.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Top World Health Organization official Mike Ryan said Monday coronavirus cases are soaring "because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time and across the whole world."

The big picture: Ryan said the surge in Latin America, and Brazil in particular, was "worrying." "Some of that increase may be attributed to increased testing," he said. "But we do not believe that this is a testing phenomenon."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump declines to say he was joking about slowing down coronavirus testing

In an interview with Scripps' Joe St. George on Monday, President Trump declined to confirm that he was joking when he said at a campaign rally Saturday that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing because a higher case total makes the U.S. look bad.

Why it matters: Joe Biden pounced on the line, calling it"an outrageous moment that will be remembered long after tonight’s debacle." White House officials told reporters after the rally that Trump was joking, and economic adviser Peter Navarro insisted on Sunday that the president's comments were "tongue-in-cheek."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Increases in new novel coronavirus cases were reported in 29 U.S. states and territories on Monday, but officials are pushing ahead with reopening local economies, the Washington Post reports.

Zoom in: Florida passed 100,000 reported COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the state's virus death toll rose to 3,173. Seven states now have more than 100,000 reported cases since the pandemic began.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow