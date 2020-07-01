53 mins ago - Health

Trump says he still thinks coronavirus will "just disappear" at some point

President Trump told Fox Business in an interview Wednesday that he still believes the coronavirus will "at some point just sort of disappear," as he first claimed in February before the pandemic was declared.

Why it matters: The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., which has already seen more than 2.6 million Americans test positive, is continuing to accelerate across the Sunbelt and has shown no signs of slowing down. Anthony Fauci testified Tuesday that he would "not be surprised" if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

The exchange:

TRUMP: "We're heading back in a very strong fashion, with a V. And I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope."
REPORTER: "You still believe so? Disappear?"
TRUMP: "Well I do, I do. Yeah sure, at some point. And I think we're going to have a vaccine very soon too."

The big picture: Trump told Fox Business that he's "all for masks" and that he would wear one if he were in a close-quarter situation — but still maintained that he doesn't think it should be mandatory. This comes as top Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have increasingly stressed the importance of wearing masks amid a stark partisan divide.

Ursula Perano
Jun 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

McConnell: "We must have no stigma about wearing masks"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a floor speech on Monday that Americans must have "no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people."

Why it matters: Results from months of Axios-Ipsos coronavirus polling revealed a stark partisan divide when it comes to wearing masks. In surveys conducted between May 8 and June 22, 65% of Democrats reported wearing a mask every time they leave home, compared to just 35% of Republicans.

Jacob Knutson
Jun 28, 2020 - Health

Pelosi: A national mask mandate is "long overdue"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that a national mandate to wear face masks in public is "definitely long overdue," and she urged President Trump to set an example by wearing one. "Real men wear masks," she added.

Why it matters: Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends but does not require people to wear masks in public — despite massive spikes in new coronavirus cases around the United States.

Rebecca Falconer
Jun 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Congressional Republicans push to wear masks amid coronavirus cases spike

More congressional Republicans are advocating for face coverings and rigorous testing for the novel coronavirus, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Cases are surging in several Republican-led states — notably in Florida, Arizona and Texas, and scientific evidence shows face coverings can help control the spread of COVID-19.

