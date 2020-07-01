New York City delays indoor dining as coronavirus surges in other states
People siting outside a restaurant in New York City on June 30. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that the city will not resume indoor dining at restaurants on July 6 over fears that coronavirus surges in other states could renew the outbreak in New York, the New York Times reports.
The big picture: The tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — the original hub of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. — has successfully flattened its curve and is beginning to reopen. Officials fear, however, that the surge of cases in others states across the country will erase New York and its neighboring states' progress.
- The delay to indoor dining comes a day after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that visitors from 16 states — including California, Florida and Texas — must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the state.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also postponed indoor dining earlier this week, noting that other states that have seen skyrocketing case numbers moved quickly to reopen bars and restaurants.