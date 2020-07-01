45 mins ago - Health

New York City delays indoor dining as coronavirus surges in other states

People siting outside a restaurant in New York City on June 30. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that the city will not resume indoor dining at restaurants on July 6 over fears that coronavirus surges in other states could renew the outbreak in New York, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — the original hub of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. — has successfully flattened its curve and is beginning to reopen. Officials fear, however, that the surge of cases in others states across the country will erase New York and its neighboring states' progress.

  • The delay to indoor dining comes a day after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that visitors from 16 states — including California, Florida and Texas — must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the state.
  • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also postponed indoor dining earlier this week, noting that other states that have seen skyrocketing case numbers moved quickly to reopen bars and restaurants.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

N.Y., N.J. and CT to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Visitors from eight additional states will be required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, bringing the total number of states subject to the tri-state area's restrictions to 16.

Why it matters: The tri-state area, the original hub of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., has successfully flattened its curve and is beginning to reopen. Officials fear, however, that the surge of cases in others states across the country will erase New York and its neighboring states' progress.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Anthony Fauci testified in front of a Senate committee Tuesday, stressing concerns about how the U.S. could soon see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day if the country doesn't turn the surge around.

Why it matters: More than 50% of the new infections in the U.S. are in states that have hot spots — including Florida, California, Arizona and Texas — which confirmed on Tuesday a record 6,975 new cases in a single day, with 75,000 new cases reported in the state from June 8-29.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian officials in Victoria announced Wednesday some 300,000 people in suburbs north of the state capital Melbourne will go into lockdown for a month from midnight amid soaring cases, per the Guardian.

Zoom in: While other states have reported single-digit or zero cases for weeks, officials in Victoria are concerned there may be a second wave of infections, as it reported another 64 cases on Wednesday. The Australian army is conducting a massive suburban testing blitz in Melbourne. Victorian residents "will be confined to home except for grocery shopping, health appointments, work or caregiving, and exercise" under the new restrictions, the Guardian notes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow