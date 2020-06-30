1 hour ago - Health

New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Tuesday that visitors from eight additional states will be required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, bringing the total number of states subject to the restriction to 16.

Why it matters: New York, the original hub of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., has successfully flattened its curve and is beginning to reopen. Officials fear, however, that the surge of cases in others states across the country will erase New York's progress.

The big picture: "The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average," Cuomo said in a press release.

Full list (***new states)

  1. Alabama
  2. Arkansas
  3. Arizona
  4. California***
  5. Florida
  6. Georgia***
  7. Iowa***
  8. Idaho***
  9. Louisiana***
  10. Mississippi***
  11. North Carolina
  12. Nevada***
  13. South Carolina
  14. Tennessee***
  15. Texas
  16. Utah

