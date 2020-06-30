57 mins ago - Health

CDC expert warns U.S. has "way too much virus" to contain outbreak

CDC principal deputy director Anne Schuchat speaks during a February White House briefing as CDC director Robert Redfield, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump look on. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus is spreading too widely and quickly to contain, CDC principal deputy director Anne Schuchat told The Journal of the American Medical Association Monday, warning she expects "this virus to continue to circulate."

Why it matters: Per Schuchat, "This is really the beginning, and what we hope is that we can take it seriously and slow the transmission." Her comments are in contrast to those of senior members of the Trump administration — notably Vice President Mike Pence, who said on Friday "we have made truly remarkable progress."

  • COVID-19 cases are surging across the U.S., prompting Texas and New Jersey to pause plans to reopen their economies in recent days.

What else she's saying: "We have way too much virus across the country for that right now, so it’s very discouraging," Schuchat said in the with the Journal's Howard Bauchner.

  • She said there was "a lot of wishful thinking around the country" that the pandemic would be over by summer. "We are not even beginning to be over this. There are a lot of worrisome factors about the last week or so."
"We're not in the situation of New Zealand or Singapore or Korea where a new case is rapidly identified and all the contacts are traced and people are isolated who are sick and people who are exposed are quarantined and they can keep things under control."

What they're saying: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a briefing on Monday, "We're aware that there are embers that need to be put out, but these signs of decreasing fatality, increased and enhanced therapeutics that we’ve identified — four of them: dexamethasone, convalescent plasma, and remdesivir, and one other — that they are working. Remdesivir, in particular, reduces hospital time by a third. 

  • "So these things make us uniquely equipped to handle the increasing cases that we’ve seen."

Updated 5 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Next year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit will be held online and hosted by New Zealand, the country's Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon local time.

Zoom in: "Given the current global environment, planning to have such a large volume of high-level visitors in New Zealand from late 2020 onwards is impractical," Peters said.

Updated Jun 29, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 38,800 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the U.S. on Sunday, as cases continue to spike across the country, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: At least 26 states reported rises in COVID-19 infections over the past week, with new cases up 77% in Arizona, 75% in Michigan, 70% in Texas and 66% in Florida.

Marisa Fernandez
11 hours ago - Health

New Jersey pauses reopening process as coronavirus cases surge in other states

Customers order to-go drinks outside a restaurant in New Jersey. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the state will indefinitely postpone indoor dining — originally set to resume Thursday — as coronavirus cases surge in states that moved quickly to reopen their economies.

What he's saying: "We have been cautious throughout every step of our restart," Murphy said. "We’ve always said that we would not hesitate to hit pause if needed to safeguard public health. This is one of those times."

