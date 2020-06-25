38 mins ago - Health

Texas again suspends elective surgeries in largest cities as coronavirus cases surge

Customers sit outside on the patio at Eight Row Flint in Houston on May 22. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Texas is again suspending elective surgeries in its largest cities in an effort to battle the state's surging coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Thursday.

The state of play: The suspensions affect Harris, Dallas, Bexar and Travis counties, which include the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin, respectively.

  • It comes after Houston's Texas Medical Center reported that 97% of intensive care beds were occupied as of Wednesday. 27% of those in its ICUs were coronavirus patients.
  • Texas reported a record number of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span twice so far this week, per the state's health department.
  • Abbott previously called for a ban on elective surgeries in March, before lifting it in April.

What he's saying: "As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients," Abbott said.

  • "These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients."
  • "As we work to contain this virus, I urge all Texans to do their part to help contain the spread by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing."

Houston hospitals near capacity as coronavirus cases climb statewide

Joseph Varon, the doctor in charge of the COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in north Houston, checks on a patient, May 6. Photo: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

97% of intensive care beds in Houston's Texas Medical Center are occupied as of Wednesday.

Why it matters: Houston is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Texas. The state reported a record number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, per the state health department — which is not purely due to expanded testing.

Texas governor urges people to stay home after record spike in coronavirus cases

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urged Texans to stay home to fight the "rampant" spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, warning in interviews with local outlets KRIS-TV and KBTX-TV that the state has reported an all-time high of over 5,400 new cases over the last 24 hours.

What he's saying: “First, we want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitization, maintaining safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rampant right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home. Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home,” Abbott told KBTX-TV.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut imposed a travel advisory and 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates from midnight Thursday.

The big picture: Cases are rising across the U.S., with 34,516 new coronavirus cases and 751 deaths reported on Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins.

