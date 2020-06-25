Texas again suspends elective surgeries in largest cities as coronavirus cases surge

Texas is again suspending elective surgeries in its largest cities in an effort to battle the state's surging coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Thursday.

The state of play: The suspensions affect Harris, Dallas, Bexar and Travis counties, which include the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin, respectively.

It comes after Houston's Texas Medical Center reported that 97% of intensive care beds were occupied as of Wednesday. 27% of those in its ICUs were coronavirus patients.

Texas reported a record number of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span twice so far this week, per the state's health department.

Abbott previously called for a ban on elective surgeries in March, before lifting it in April.

What he's saying: "As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients," Abbott said.