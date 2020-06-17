52 mins ago - World

PM calls in military after coronavirus returns to New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a news conference at Parliament in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND -- The New Zealand Defense Force will now oversee the isolation of new arrivals and audit the quarantine process, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Driving the news: She said an "unacceptable failure" led to two women newly returned from the United Kingdom being allowed to leave the mandatory quarantine for travelers early on compassionate grounds to visit a dying parent without being tested. The sisters later tested positive for COVID-19 — ending the country's 24-day run of no new cases. "It should never have happened and it cannot be repeated," Ardern said, adding she would temporarily remove a compassionate exemption clause. The border is closed to all travelers except for returning Kiwis and NZ residents.

Flashback: New Zealand free of coronavirus

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 8,173,940 — Total deaths: 443,685 — Total recoveries — 3,955,169Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 2,137,731 — Total deaths: 116,963 — Total recoveries: 583,503 — Total tested: 24,449,307Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: "We haven't gotten out of our first wave"NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. Business: U.S. meatpackers exported record amount of pork to China while warning about supply shortages.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
  6. Work: Coronavirus could upend traditional 9-5 workweeksWhat offices might look like as America returns to work.
Dave Lawler
4 hours ago - World

North Korea to deploy troops into former inter-Korean cooperation zones

Kim Jong-un in Hanoi. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty

North Korea has announced it will send troops into sites previously used to foster cooperation with South Korea a day after demolishing an inter-Korean liaison office.

Why it matters: North Korea is wiping out all remnants of the detente with South Korea that began in 2018, and taking dramatic symbolic steps to signal a new more hostile era in relations. Pyongyang has also said it will resume military exercises and reestablish guard posts near the heavily fortified border.

Sara Fischer
5 hours ago - Technology

Zuckerberg wants to help 4 million people register to vote in 2020

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote Tuesday in an op-ed that Facebook's 2020 goal is "to help 4 million people register to vote."

Why it matters: Facebook has faced scrutiny over the last four years for the way its platform was unwittingly used in spreading misinformation during the 2016 election cycle. Now, the company is doing everything in its power to bolster civic engagement ahead of the November election.

