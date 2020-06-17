AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND -- The New Zealand Defense Force will now oversee the isolation of new arrivals and audit the quarantine process, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Driving the news: She said an "unacceptable failure" led to two women newly returned from the United Kingdom being allowed to leave the mandatory quarantine for travelers early on compassionate grounds to visit a dying parent without being tested. The sisters later tested positive for COVID-19 — ending the country's 24-day run of no new cases. "It should never have happened and it cannot be repeated," Ardern said, adding she would temporarily remove a compassionate exemption clause. The border is closed to all travelers except for returning Kiwis and NZ residents.

