WHO to probe coronavirus origins as chief warns "worst is yet to come"

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, on June 25. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday the coronavirus pandemic is "far from over" and "is actually speeding up," as countries to continue to reopen economies.

By the numbers: More than 505,500 people have died from COVID-19 and over 10.3 million have tested positive for the virus worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins. More than 5.5 million have recovered.

  • The U.S. (2.59 million) and Brazil (1.36 million) continue to record by far the most new cases.

The big picture: Tedros said although some countries have made progress, "the worst is yet to come." Tedros said a "lack of national unity and lack of global solidarity" was "helping the virus to spread."

  • President Trump announced in May plans to end funding for the WHO, citing "repeated missteps" during the pandemic and demanding it "demonstrate independence from China."
  • On Monday, Tedros said the WHO would send a team to China to investigate the outbreak's origins. "We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started," he said.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 10,302,052 — Total deaths: 505,505 — Total recoveries — 5,235,813Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 2,590,552 — Total deaths: 126,140 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Public health: CDC expert warns U.S. has "way too much virus."
  4. Federal government: 30% of Americans say they trust Trump administration to get coronavirus facts right, Pew poll shows.
  5. States: Kansas becomes latest state to mandate wearing masks in public — New Jersey pauses reopening process.
  6. 🎭 Entertainment: Broadway to remain closed until 2021 due to the pandemic.
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Health

CDC expert warns U.S. has "way too much virus" to contain outbreak

CDC principal deputy director Anne Schuchat speaks during a February White House briefing as CDC director Robert Redfield, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump look on. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus is spreading too widely and quickly to contain, CDC principal deputy director Anne Schuchat told The Journal of the American Medical Association Monday, warning she expects "this virus to continue to circulate."

Why it matters: Per Schuchat, "This is really the beginning, and what we hope is that we can take it seriously and slow the transmission." Her comments are in contrast to those of senior members of the Trump administration — notably Vice President Mike Pence, who said on Friday "we have made truly remarkable progress."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - World

China passes sweeping Hong Kong national security law

Pro-democracy activists leave tributes on the first anniversary of a man who fell to his death after hanging a protest banner against the now-withdrawn extradition bill on the scaffolding outside a shopping mall, in Hong Kong on June 15. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese lawmakers passed a sweeping national security law on Tuesday that gives it more powers over the territory, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system since 2019 has prompted huge pro-democracy protests in the Asian financial hub. The law that bypassed Hong Kong's legislature is set to criminalize sedition, foreign influence and secession in the city. The U.S. has begun to rescind Hong Kong's special trade status in response to the move.

