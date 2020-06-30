World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday the coronavirus pandemic is "far from over" and "is actually speeding up," as countries to continue to reopen economies.

By the numbers: More than 505,500 people have died from COVID-19 and over 10.3 million have tested positive for the virus worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins. More than 5.5 million have recovered.

The U.S. (2.59 million) and Brazil (1.36 million) continue to record by far the most new cases.

The big picture: Tedros said although some countries have made progress, "the worst is yet to come." Tedros said a "lack of national unity and lack of global solidarity" was "helping the virus to spread."

President Trump announced in May plans to end funding for the WHO, citing "repeated missteps" during the pandemic and demanding it "demonstrate independence from China."

On Monday, Tedros said the WHO would send a team to China to investigate the outbreak's origins. "We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started," he said.

