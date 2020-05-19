Trump threatens to permanently pull WHO funding and withdraw U.S. membership

President Trump tweeted a letter Monday night threatening to permanently cut off the World Health Organization's U.S. funding, accusing the WHO of "repeated missteps" during the pandemic and demanding it "demonstrate independence from China."

What he's saying: If the WHO "does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization," Trump said in the letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Driving the news: Trump announced last month that the U.S. was halting funding to the WHO for 60–90 days over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, pending a review.

Behind the scenes: Axios' Jonathan Swan reported that following a trip to Camp David with close House Republican allies over the weekend, Trump was "leaning toward preserving his total funding cut" for the WHO.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.