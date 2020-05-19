Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump threatens to permanently pull WHO funding and withdraw U.S. membership

President Trump speaks at the White House on Monday. Photo: Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted a letter Monday night threatening to permanently cut off the World Health Organization's U.S. funding, accusing the WHO of "repeated missteps" during the pandemic and demanding it "demonstrate independence from China."

What he's saying: If the WHO "does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization," Trump said in the letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Driving the news: Trump announced last month that the U.S. was halting funding to the WHO for 60–90 days over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, pending a review.

Behind the scenes: Axios' Jonathan Swan reported that following a trip to Camp David with close House Republican allies over the weekend, Trump was "leaning toward preserving his total funding cut" for the WHO.

WHO chief agrees to coronavirus response review

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press briefing at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The World Health Organization agreed Monday to a call from over 110 countries for an independent review of the global coronavirus response after China backed the move, despite strongly rejecting an inquiry when Australia first proposed it.

Driving the news: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pledged during the World Health Assembly's virtual meeting to hold a "comprehensive evaluation" soon in response to a draft motion, co-sponsored by the African Group's 54 member states, filed at the talks. The probe won't examine the origins of the virus.

Trump's physician explains hydroxychloroquine decision

President Trump during a roundtable at the White House on Monday. Photo: Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump's physician said in a statement Monday it was decided hydroxychloroquine could be beneficial to him after a White House staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Trump said earlier Monday that he's been taking the antimalarial drug and a zinc supplement for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the coronavirus. The FDA issued a warning last month that the drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications as its effectiveness against COVID-19 is unproven.

