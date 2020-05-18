Updated 37 mins ago - Health

Over 100 nations back Australia's coronavirus probe call at WHO talks

A medical staff member inside an isolation ward at Wuhan's Red Cross Hospital in China's central Hubei province in March. Photo: STR /AFP via Getty Images

An Australian-led draft motion calling for an independent coronavirus inquiry has been backed by over 110 countries ahead of this week's World Health Assembly, where U.S. officials are expected to highlight China's handling of the outbreak, per NBC.

Why it matters: Australian officials told Sky News they expect the measure to be endorsed on Monday when all 194 World Health Organization member states attend a virtual meeting, after winning the backing of all 27 European Union member states. The call has already angered China.

  • China accused Australia of doing the United States' political bidding when Prime Minister Scott Morrison first called for an inquiry last month.
  • The U.S. is not a signatory, but President Trump has repeatedly criticized China for its handling of the pandemic and a former top WHO official told NBC News he expects the U.S. to use the talks "to grandstand its attacks on China."

Of note: The conference paper that's co-sponsored by the African Group's 54 member states and supported by countries including Canada, the U.K., Russia and India names neither China nor Wuhan, where the virus was first discovered.

  • But it says that it's seeking to "identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts, including through efforts such as scientific and collaborative field missions."

Background: Australia's initial call in April came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed concern that Chinese officials had failed to promptly report the coronavirus outbreak to the WHO.

  • Per Reuters, Chinese officials accused Australia at the time of being a "keen to parrot what those Americans have asserted and simply follow them in staging political attacks on China."

Read the draft motion via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: WHO members to discuss Taiwan's status

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

All 194 WHO member states are attending a virtual meeting at the World Health Assembly Monday, where an Australian-led draft motion calling for an independent coronavirus inquiry, backed by over 110 countries, is on the agenda.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.7 million people and killed more than 315,200 as of Monday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 11.4 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health

Scoop: Trump leans toward keeping total cut to WHO funding

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

President Trump is leaning toward preserving his total funding cut for the World Health Organization after being on the brink of announcing he'd restore partial funding, according to three sources familiar with the situation. A fourth source, a senior administration official, cautioned that the decision-making was fluid and was still subject to change.

Behind the scenes: Trump spent his weekend at Camp David with some of his closest Republican allies in the House of Representatives. A source familiar with the private discussions said that House members at Camp David pressed Trump "to not give a dime to WHO."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow12 hours ago - Health

Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Don't be fooled by the grandmotherly demeanor and whimsical scarf collection. Administration officials say they've been taken aback by Deborah Birx's masterful political skills — including a preternatural ability to get what she wants while telling people what they want to hear.

Why it matters: She's better than any of the other public health officials at talking to Trump. While MAGA-land has spent weeks trying to get Anthony Fauci fired, Birx has been far more adept at influencing the president and shaping the administration's response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow12 hours ago - Politics & Policy