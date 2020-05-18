An Australian-led draft motion calling for an independent coronavirus inquiry has been backed by over 110 countries ahead of this week's World Health Assembly, where U.S. officials are expected to highlight China's handling of the outbreak, per NBC.

Why it matters: Australian officials told Sky News they expect the measure to be endorsed on Monday when all 194 World Health Organization member states attend a virtual meeting, after winning the backing of all 27 European Union member states. The call has already angered China.

China accused Australia of doing the United States' political bidding when Prime Minister Scott Morrison first called for an inquiry last month.

The U.S. is not a signatory, but President Trump has repeatedly criticized China for its handling of the pandemic and a former top WHO official told NBC News he expects the U.S. to use the talks "to grandstand its attacks on China."

Of note: The conference paper that's co-sponsored by the African Group's 54 member states and supported by countries including Canada, the U.K., Russia and India names neither China nor Wuhan, where the virus was first discovered.

But it says that it's seeking to "identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts, including through efforts such as scientific and collaborative field missions."

Background: Australia's initial call in April came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed concern that Chinese officials had failed to promptly report the coronavirus outbreak to the WHO.

Per Reuters, Chinese officials accused Australia at the time of being a "keen to parrot what those Americans have asserted and simply follow them in staging political attacks on China."

