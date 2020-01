The holiday is China's most popular festival, and millions travel to their hometowns for public celebrations over a weeklong period.

Beijing's Forbidden City, one of the country's top tourist attractions, also said Thursday it would close its doors to tourists until further notice.

What's happening: Health officials confirmed earlier this week that the pneumonia-like virus can be passed from person-to-person.

The number of confirmed cases in China has increased to 617, according to the WashPost. Additional cases in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, three of country's largest cities, have been recognized.

The Chinese government over Wednesday and Thursday locked down the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou, collectively home to nearly 20 million people, AP reports.

The big picture: CDC officials reported one case in Washington state on Tuesday.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funneling flights directly or indirectly from Wuhan, China, to five specific airports where screening will be done, adding Chicago and Atlanta to prior designated screening airports.

South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam have confirmed at least one case of the new virus. Thailand has four cases. The patients had all traveled from the Wuhan area, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In Australia, a man in Brisbane was isolated after exhibiting symptoms after a vacation in China, but he ultimately tested negative, authorities confirmed to News.com.au.

North Korea is temporarily banning foreign tourists in response to the outbreak, according to Reuters.

What they're saying: The World Health Organization decided Thursday that it's "too early" to declare an international health emergency.

"Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China, but it is not yet a global health emergency," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

"People's lives and health should be given top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be resolutely curbed," Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday, according to Reuters.

What's next: A possible live animal source is still being investigated in China. There is no specific treatment for the virus, though several antivirals and experimental vaccines are under investigation.

Go deeper: U.S. to begin airport screening for new China virus as concerns grow

Editor's note: This story has been updated with more recent developments.