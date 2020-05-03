1 hour ago - World

Pompeo says there's "enormous evidence" coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab

Zachary Basu

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that there's "enormous evidence" to support the theory that the coronavirus originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, not a nearby market.

Why it matters: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced Thursday that it is investigating whether the outbreak was the result of exposure to wild animals or a laboratory accident in Wuhan. Pompeo said he has no reason to doubt the intelligence community's consensus that the virus was "not manmade or genetically modified."

  • President Trump also claimed last week that he has seen evidence that gives him a "high degree of confidence" that the lab was the origin of the virus, but refused to elaborate.

What he's saying:

"Martha, there's enormous evidence that that's where this began. We have said from the beginning, that this was a virus that originated in Wuhan, China. We took a lot of grief for that from the outset. But I think the whole world can see now. Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running sub-standard laboratories. These are not the first times that we have had the world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab."
— Mike Pompeo

The big picture: There are two similar-sounding theories that link the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origin of the coronavirus, as Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian has reported. One is very unlikely; the other is plausible but unverified.

  • The first is that the coronavirus was created as part of a Chinese bioweapons research program allegedly linked to the WIV. Virologists have determined this is highly unlikely.
  • The second is that the virus was being studied at the WIV, and a lab accident resulted in the virus' accidental transmission to an employee who then unknowingly spread the virus in the city. This is plausible, but there is no direct or public evidence to support it.

Go deeper: What we know about the Chinese lab at the center of the coronavirus controversy

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 3,449,986 — Total deaths: 244,239 — Total recoveries — 1,101,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,133,069 — Total deaths: 66,385 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. Public health: Birx says that protestors not practicing social distancing is "devastatingly worrisome" — Medical schools are fast-tracking students to graduate in order to join the coronavirus frontlines.
  4. Trump administration: Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab.
  5. World: Russia has seen four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death
  6. Business: Divisions continue in states reopening economiesU.S. farmers markets reopen Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 3,449,986 — Total deaths: 244,239 — Total recoveries — 1,101,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,133,069 — Total deaths: 66,385 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. Public health: Birx says that protestors not practicing social distancing is "devastatingly worrisome" — Medical schools are fast-tracking students to graduate in order to join the coronavirus frontlines.
  4. Trump administration: Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab.
  5. World: Russia has seen four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death
  6. Business: Divisions continue in states reopening economiesU.S. farmers markets reopen Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

DNC chair on requests for Biden records: "This is like the Hillary emails"

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez dismissed calls on ABC's "This Week" for Joe Biden to release his Senate records from the University of Delaware amid allegations of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade.

The big picture: Perez said he believes the former vice president's denial of the allegations against him, and he repeated Biden's defense that the Delaware records do not contain matters related to personnel. "This is like the Hillary e-mails," Perez said, arguing that the requests will be weaponized for political purposes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy