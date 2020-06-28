18 mins ago - World

The global coronavirus crisis is getting worse

Dave Lawler, author of World
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

We’ve hit one grim global coronavirus milestone — 10 million confirmed cases worldwide as of Sunday morning — and are closing in on another: 500,000 deaths.

Why it matters: The world may now be past peak lockdown — with economies reopening from Spain to South Africa — but it has not seen the worst of the virus. More than one in five cases recorded during the entirety of the pandemic came in the last two weeks alone.

The big picture: As the virus has reached every country on earth, the eye of the storm has shifted from China, to Europe, to the developing world. Latin America is now the global epicenter, with South Asia not far behind and sub-Saharan Africa bracing for impact.

The U.S. and Brazil continue to record by far the most new cases. Together with Mexico, they also accounted for half of all deaths recorded over the past week.

  • India will likely surpass those countries in the coming weeks, according to Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor at the University of Michigan who has been modeling India's outbreak. She doesn’t expect the outbreak to peak there until late July or August.
  • Hospitals in New Delhi and Mumbai have been overrun, and rural areas are now detecting significant outbreaks, even as India has lifted its lockdown.
  • While case counts are rising fast across South Asia, a dearth of testing obscures their true scale.
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Even fewer tests are being conducted in parts of sub-Saharan Africa (an American is 150x as likely to have been tested as someone from Nigeria, for example). But what data we do have indicates Africa is “on the brink of a large outbreak,” according to Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Africa was battered by the global economic slowdown before the virus itself. Now, vaccinations and treatments for other conditions have slowed as resources shift toward COVID-19.
  • Between deaths from other diseases and worrying increases in hunger, says Gayle Smith, CEO of the ONE Campaign and a former USAID administrator, "it's very possible that there will be a higher mortality rate from the knock-on effects than from the virus itself."

Where it stands: When the pandemic first struck pockets of wealthy countries — from Northern Italy to New York City — it accelerated exponentially but fell nearly as rapidly in the weeks after lockdowns were imposed.

  • That trajectory has not held across the U.S., and it certainly has not held in poorer countries for which lockdowns had to be weighed against hunger and extreme poverty.
  • Even accounting for increased testing, it's clear that a pandemic that was once concentrated primarily in Europe, and then the U.S., is now buffeting every corner of the globe.
  • Many countries that had additional time to prepare have used it well. Contact tracing ramped up more quickly in some African cities than American ones, for example, and the new Africa Medical Supply Platform will allow equipment to be distributed across the continent as hotspots emerge.

The bottom line: The harsh reality remains that poorer countries are fighting the same virus that stretched health care systems and crippled economies in the rich world with weaker infrastructure and far fewer resources.

Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil reported on Saturday 38,693 new novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours and 1,109 additional deaths. The number of COVID-19 infections stands at 1,313,667 and the death toll at 57,070 as of Saturday night, per the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic's spread around the globe looks to be intensifying, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of the world's developing countries are left with economic damage that is deep and long-lasting.

Dave Lawler
Jun 25, 2020 - World

Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens

A lockdown delivery, in Uganda. Photo: Sumy Sadurni/AFP via Getty

Africa is reeling from the economic ravages of the coronavirus. Now the disease itself is accelerating across the continent.

Why it matters: “The question we’ve been asking is, ‘Is it that we will not see widespread outbreaks or that we haven’t seen them yet?’” says Tom Frieden, former CDC director.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Global coronavirus cases top 10 million

Doctors check on coronavirus patients in Barros Luco Hospital, Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 10 million on Sunday morning as the death toll nears 500,000, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: North America, Latin America and Europe each constitute about one-quarter of infections, per Reuters, citing government reports. Asia has reported about 11% and the Middle East 11% and 9% of all cases.

