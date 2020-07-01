34 mins ago - Health

Georgia sees record single-day spike in coronavirus infections

Customers enter a department store in Tbilisi, Georgia on June 1. Photo: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images

2,946 new coronavirus cases were reported by Georgia's state health department over the last 24 hours, the highest spike in the state yet.

Why it matters: Georgia lifted its shelter-in-place warning for most residents over 65 years old in mid-June, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

By the numbers: Over 84,000 people in the state have cumulatively tested positive for the coronavirus overall, per the state's health department. More than 2,800 people have died and another 11,000 people have been hospitalized. Over 2,300 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

  • Daily reported fatalities in the state have gradually decreased since May 1, per the state health department.

The big picture: The pandemic has surged across the U.S. since late June, but the South is particularly vulnerable to the crisis due to weak health care systems and a higher concentration of at-risk populations.

Orion Rummler
Jun 30, 2020 - Health

Colorado shutters in-house service for bars and nightclubs

Attimo Wine bar and restaurant in Denver, Colorado on March 16. Photo: Aaron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In-person service at bars and nightclubs throughout Colorado will halt again this week, the state's public health department announced on Tuesday.

The big picture: The state's decision comes as Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington state and New Mexico pause their reopenings, per the New York Times. Bars and clubs were reopened in the state only a week and a half ago, the Denver Post reports.

Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Health

Arizona announces coronavirus triage plan amid surging cases

A patient is taken to the hospital in the Navajo Nation town of Tuba City in Arizona in May. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP

Disability advocates in Arizona are criticizing a decision by the state allowing hospitals to activate a Crisis Standards of Care Plan that enables statewide triage protocols for acute care facilities.

Why it matters: Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said at a briefing the policy would help combat surging coronavirus cases. But disability rights groups issued a statement Tuesday urging health officials to revise the plan because they said it "could result in discriminatory denial of life-saving healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 30, 2020 - Health

Florida is "not going back" on reopening, governor says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center on June 8. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state will not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: More than 50% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports.

