Georgia sees record single-day spike in coronavirus infections

2,946 new coronavirus cases were reported by Georgia's state health department over the last 24 hours, the highest spike in the state yet.

Why it matters: Georgia lifted its shelter-in-place warning for most residents over 65 years old in mid-June, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

By the numbers: Over 84,000 people in the state have cumulatively tested positive for the coronavirus overall, per the state's health department. More than 2,800 people have died and another 11,000 people have been hospitalized. Over 2,300 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

Daily reported fatalities in the state have gradually decreased since May 1, per the state health department.

The big picture: The pandemic has surged across the U.S. since late June, but the South is particularly vulnerable to the crisis due to weak health care systems and a higher concentration of at-risk populations.

