The South is vulnerable to a coronavirus nightmare

Caitlin Owens
Data: Surgo FoundationThe Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The South is at risk of being devastated by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Southern states tend to have at-risk populations and weak health care systems — and they're the ones moving fastest to loosen social distancing rules. That puts them at risk for the worst-case coronavirus scenarios.

The big picture: To stop the spread of the coronavirus, there are really only two options: stringent social distancing, or stringent public health measures.

Driving the news: Several southern states including Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina have recently announced that they're starting to back off of social distancing.

  • Our national testing capacity is still nowhere near where experts say it needs to be, and only some communities have announced efforts to build up contact tracing.

Between the lines: The Surgo Foundation created a coronavirus community vulnerability index that takes into account factors like socioeconomic status, minority status, housing type, epidemiologic factors and health care system factors.

Data: Surgo FoundationThe Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The bottom line: The South is already worse off in almost every way, partially due to policy choices made in these states. Its comparatively unhealthy population is vulnerable to more serious illness, and looser social distancing will enable the virus' spread.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The House on Thursday voted 388-5 in favor of a $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill that will add another $310 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as provide billions in aid to hospitals and for COVID-19 testing.

Driving the news: Chamber of Congress president Suzanne Clark told Axios on Thursday that Congress' replenishment of the PPP loan fund will not be enough to sustain small businesses through the pandemic.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 2,716,917 — Total deaths: 190,985 — Total recoveries — 744,580Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 869,172 — Total deaths: 49,963 — Total recoveries — 80,934 — Total tested: 4,684,300Map.
  3. Public health latest: Why the South is especially at risk.
  4. In Congress: House passes $484 billion interim relief bill — A select committee to oversee the federal government's response to the virus.
  5. States latest: Cuomo tears into McConnell for suggesting states should declare bankruptcy. — Hogan dismisses McConnell's "blue state bailout" claim as "complete nonsense."
  6. Treatment latest: Small fragments of data from drug studies often don't tell us anything useful about effectiveness — one way or the other.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Courtenay Brown

Another 4.4 million filed for unemployment last week amid coronavirus crisis

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

Why it matters: While the pace of layoffs is easing, more than 26 million Americans have filed jobless claims in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic takes a never-before-seen toll on the job market.

