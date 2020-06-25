1 hour ago - Health

CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported

A more realistic estimate of the total number of U.S. coronavirus cases could be as high as 23 million — 10 times the 2.3 million currently confirmed cases — the CDC said Thursday on a call with reporters.

Why it matters: The estimate comes after the agency tracked blood samples across the country during testing for COVID-19 antibodies. "Our best estimate right now is that for every case that's reported, there actually are 10 other infections," CDC Director Robert Redfield said.

The big picture: The new estimate comes as cases have surged across the country, but especially in the South and West.

  • Still, the U.S. has recorded fewer deaths when compared to March and April, which Redfield said could mean older adults are exhibiting more caution.
  • "This virus causes so much asymptomatic infection. The traditional approach of looking for symptomatic illness and diagnosing it obviously underestimates the total amount of infections," Redfield added.

Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 9,494,571 — Total deaths: 484,155— Total recoveries — 4,782,924Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m ET: 2,398,491 — Total deaths: 122,238 — Total recoveries: 656,161 — Total tested: 28,567,355Map.
  4. 2020 election: Biden says Trump is "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House meetings on Israeli annexations end with no decision

Discussions at the White House on the Trump administration's plan on how to handle possible Israeli annexations in the West Bank ended with no final decision, a U.S. official told me.

Why it matters: The fact there is no firm decision yet signals that the White House has decided to take a more cautious approach toward the issue. U.S. officials told me that talks with the Israelis will continue, but it is going to take more time.

Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Texas pauses its reopening as coronavirus cases surge

Texas is pausing its phased economic reopening in an effort to battle the state's surging coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Thursday.

The state of play: Abbott said the move "will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase," but allowed businesses — including restaurants and bars — already open under the state's guidelines to remain in operation.

