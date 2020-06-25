CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported

A more realistic estimate of the total number of U.S. coronavirus cases could be as high as 23 million — 10 times the 2.3 million currently confirmed cases — the CDC said Thursday on a call with reporters.

Why it matters: The estimate comes after the agency tracked blood samples across the country during testing for COVID-19 antibodies. "Our best estimate right now is that for every case that's reported, there actually are 10 other infections," CDC Director Robert Redfield said.

The big picture: The new estimate comes as cases have surged across the country, but especially in the South and West.