Health

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000

Rebecca Falconer

A stretcher is moved from an AMR ambulance to the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington State. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. has just passed the 1,000-mark.

The big picture: By 11:30 p.m., there were 1,001 cases across the United States, per Johns Hopkins data. The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 stands at at least 30, with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee confirming Tuesday the virus had killed another two people, taking the state total to 25.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Orion Rummler

Trump derides Gov. Jay Inslee as a "snake" while touring CDC

Trump tours the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 6. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump called Washington Gov. Jay Inslee a "snake" on Friday while touring the Centers for Disease Control headquarters in Atlanta, as Washington state battles a coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 11 people.

Driving the news: Vice President Mike Pence held a press conference with Inslee on Thursday to address the state's efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Mar 7, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

A health care worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Feb. 29, Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told a news conference Monday he directed officials to ask the state legislature to designate $100 million from this year's budget to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The state is at the center of the U.S. outbreak. All six of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have occurred in Washington state. Four of those who died were residents of the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland in King County. Several of the 18 coronavirus infections in the state are residents of the nursing home.

Mar 3, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Washington state officials confirm second coronavirus death in U.S.

Coronavirus contained within the endoplasmatic reticulum of a vero E6 cell. Photo: BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

A second person has died in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus — and just like the first one, it's in Washington state, King County Public Health confirmed in a statement Sunday night.

The big picture: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) declared a state of emergency Sunday in response to new infections in the state. Washington now has 13 cases. Several of those infected are from the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home. Unlike the first coronavirus death in the U.S., the man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who died on Saturday was a resident of the home. Both patients died in EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details, including Washington case numbers.

Mar 2, 2020 - Health