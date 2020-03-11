U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. has just passed the 1,000-mark.

The big picture: By 11:30 p.m., there were 1,001 cases across the United States, per Johns Hopkins data. The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 stands at at least 30, with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee confirming Tuesday the virus had killed another two people, taking the state total to 25.

