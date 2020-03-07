Two dead in Florida after exposure to coronavirus from international travel

Two Floridians have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus following international travel, the state health department said on Saturday.

What's happening: Two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases were also announced in Florida on Saturday — the Broward County residents, a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, are in isolation after testing positive for the virus in a state lab, with additional CDC confirmation pending.

Why it matters: There are now 16 reported deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S., with the majority — 13 — located in Washington state, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins. One other death took place in Placer County, California.

Details: One deceased Florida patient was a Santa Rose County resident, and the other a Lee County resident, per the department's press release.

Seven Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 278 residents are currently being monitored, per the state health department.

The Florida health department tweeted about another presumptive positive Florida case in Lee County on Saturday and said the individual was under isolation. Further details have not been made public.

What we don't know: The health department has not disclosed the deceased patients' ages or genders or identified if the new presumptive positive cases were caused by international travel or community spread.

The health department did not indicate in its statement on Saturday where the deceased patients had traveled to or if officials were attempting to determine who they came in contact with.

The Florida health department did not immediately respond to request for comment. Multiple responders on the state's COVID-19 call center hotline declined to comment on the record.

What you can do: Florida residents are advised to avoid close contact with those who are sick, wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

