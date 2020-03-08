AFL-CIO Presidential Forum canceled over coronavirus concerns
Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic Presidential Debate in Houston, Texas. last year Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
The AFL-CIO presidential forum that was to be held in Orlando, Florida, this week has been canceled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.
Why it matters: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders were due to appear at the forum on Thursday, ahead of the Florida primaries on March 17.
