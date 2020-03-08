1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

AFL-CIO Presidential Forum canceled over coronavirus concerns

Rebecca Falconer

Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic Presidential Debate in Houston, Texas. last year Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The AFL-CIO presidential forum that was to be held in Orlando, Florida, this week has been canceled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

Why it matters: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders were due to appear at the forum on Thursday, ahead of the Florida primaries on March 17.

Ursula Perano

2 Florida Democrats sue to disqualify Sanders from state primary

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Two Florida Democrats filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block Sen. Bernie Sanders — a self-declared independent — from appearing on the state's primary ballot next month on the grounds of Florida having a closed primary system, Politico reports.

The big picture: Florida's closed primary system does not allow individuals to cast votes across party lines or for independents or third-party voters to participate. Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats in the Senate, but is currently the front-runner in the Democratic primary for president.

Orion Rummler

Two dead in Florida after exposure to coronavirus from international travel

A Virologist looks at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus, on Jan. 24. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two Floridians have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus following international travel, the state health department said on Saturday.

What's happening: Two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases were also announced in Florida on Saturday — the Broward County residents, a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, are in isolation after testing positive for the virus in a state lab, with additional CDC confirmation pending.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: More U.S. states report cases as American death toll rises

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

A U.S. Marine in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, has become the first person in the state to contract the novel coronavirus, and health officials in Kansas also reported their first presumptive-positive case as the death toll in the U.S. rose to 19 on Saturday.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to contain the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 105,000 people in 100 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll has risen to more than 3,550.

