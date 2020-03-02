Washington state officials confirm second coronavirus death in U.S.

A second person has died in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus — and just like the first one, it's in Washington state, King County Public Health confirmed in a statement Sunday night.

The big picture: The man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died on Saturday at Evergreen Health hospital in Kirkland — the same place as the first coronavirus death in the U.S. Three more cases were diagnosed in the county, the officials said.

