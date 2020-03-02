11 mins ago - Health

Washington state officials confirm second coronavirus death in U.S.

Rebecca Falconer

Coronavirus contained within the endoplasmatic reticulum of a vero E6 cell. Photo: BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

A second person has died in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus — and just like the first one, it's in Washington state, King County Public Health confirmed in a statement Sunday night.

The big picture: The man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died on Saturday at Evergreen Health hospital in Kirkland — the same place as the first coronavirus death in the U.S. Three more cases were diagnosed in the county, the officials said.

Coronavirus global death toll surpasses SARS

A medical staff member walks past Wuhan Central Hospital in China on Friday. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, has now killed more people than the 2003 SARS outbreak, the latest health figures show.

What's happening: Health authorities in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 81 new deaths from the virus on Saturday — taking the toll in the region to 780. China's National Health Commission confirmed later Saturday that a total of 811 people have died of coronavirus in the country.

Coronavirus updates: Second person dies in U.S. as N.Y confirms first case

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

A second person has died of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., and just like the first death, it occurred in Evergreen Health hospital in Washington State, officials confirmed Sunday night. Earlier in the evening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman in her late 30s had become the first in the state to test positive to the virus.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed almost 3,000 people and infected almost 87,000 others in over 60 countries and territories outside the epicenter in mainland China, which reported 573 new infections on Sunday taking the total there to 79,824. Outside China, the countries reporting the largest number of infections are South Korea (more than 3,700), Italy (almost 1,700) and Iran (nearly 1,000).

Rashaan Ayesh

First American dies from coronavirus in Wuhan

Photo: Xinhua/Li Han via Getty Images

A 60-year-old U.S. citizen died from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China on Thursday — making it the first known American death from the illness, according to a State Department spokesperson.

The state of play: The U.S. government has been proactively trying to evacuate U.S. citizens from China, as the coronavirus death toll has grown to more than 720. As of Friday evening, 34,546 cases of the respiratory illness have been confirmed in mainland China.

