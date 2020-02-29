1 hour ago - Health

Washington state officials confirm first coronavirus death in U.S.

Orion Rummler

Bothell High School on Feb. 27 in Bothell, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

A patient has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, Washington state health officials told Axios' Rashaan Ayesh on Saturday.

Why it matters: This marks the first death caused by the virus in the U.S. amid an outbreak that has exceeded 85,000 confirmed cases around the world.

Driving the news: Four presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus were announced Friday, per the CDC, in the western U.S. Three patients in California, Oregon and Washington state were infected by unknown means, the CDC said, while the fourth case in Washington is likely travel related.

What we know: Washington state health officials reported two presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday night — a 50-year-old woman from King County with confirmed travel to South Korea, and a person under the age of 18 in Snohomish County with no travel history who was infected by unknown means.

  • The underage patient visited Seattle Children’s North Clinic on Monday, officials said, and the state health department is working to "ensure the safety of students and staff at Jackson High School, where this student attends."
  • Both patients were in home isolation as of Friday.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper... Coronavirus updates: CDC monitoring 4 presumptive positive cases in western U.S.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

CDC detects first possible community spread of coronavirus in U.S.

A virologist looking at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

A person in California who hadn't traveled to a country impacted by the novel coronavirus nor had any known contact with anyone infected by the virus has tested positive to COVID-19, the CDC said in a statement.

Why it matters: Per the CDC, "It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown." However, the patient may have "been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected," the CDC noted. "At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," it said.

Go deeper:

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

CDC confirms 7th coronavirus case in the U.S.

Passengers traveling to Ghuangzhou, China takes precautions by wearing masks following an outbreak of the Coronavirus in China at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on January 31, 2020. Photo: Luke Dray / Stringer/Getty Images

A 7th coronavirus case has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where a man in the San Francisco Bay area became ill after traveling from Wuhan, China back to the U.S., the Santa Clara Health Department said Friday.

The big picture: Federal health officials expect more cases to be confirmed while the CDC continues to test cases and as state health departments remain on high alert. The U.S. on Friday declared a public health emergency and restricted travel based on the new virus's ability to spread from person-to-person.

Go deeper: Coronavirus: The latest developments

Keep ReadingArrowJan 31, 2020 - Health
Axios

Coronavirus updates: First U.S. death reported in Washington state

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

Washington state health officials confirmed to Axios that one person with the coronavirus has died, marking the first virus-related death in the U.S.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed more than 2,900 people and infected over 85,000 others in over 60 countries and territories outside the epicenter in mainland China. The number of new cases reported outside China now exceed those inside the country.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health