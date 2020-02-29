Washington state officials confirm first coronavirus death in U.S.

A patient has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, Washington state health officials told Axios' Rashaan Ayesh on Saturday.

Why it matters: This marks the first death caused by the virus in the U.S. amid an outbreak that has exceeded 85,000 confirmed cases around the world.

Driving the news: Four presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus were announced Friday, per the CDC, in the western U.S. Three patients in California, Oregon and Washington state were infected by unknown means, the CDC said, while the fourth case in Washington is likely travel related.

What we know: Washington state health officials reported two presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday night — a 50-year-old woman from King County with confirmed travel to South Korea, and a person under the age of 18 in Snohomish County with no travel history who was infected by unknown means.

The underage patient visited Seattle Children’s North Clinic on Monday, officials said, and the state health department is working to "ensure the safety of students and staff at Jackson High School, where this student attends."

Both patients were in home isolation as of Friday.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

