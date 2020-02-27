California health officials confirm 33 cases of novel coronavirus

California health officials confirmed that 33 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, adding the risk to the public remains low.

Why it matters: Federal health officials anticipate COVID-19 infections will spread further, but remain uncertain about the severity. Newsom called the development a "turning point."

“We are currently in deep partnership with CDC on one overriding protocol that drives our principle focus right now and that’s testing, and the importance to increase our testing protocols and to have point of contact diagnostic testing as our top priority not just in the state of California, but I imagine all across the United States."

— Gov. Gavin Newsom

What we know: State health officials are monitoring 8,400 cases of the novel coronavirus, all of which have travel history from China, but not currently showing symptoms. Those individuals have been advised to stay in their homes for 14 days, the recommended incubation period for the virus.

28 of the confirmed cases currently reside in California. The other five have left the state, Newsom indicated.

It's unclear whether the 33 cases are from evacuated Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan.

California health officials have 200 testing kits on hand and will be receiving more next week, according to Newsom.

The big picture: The U.S. had 60 cases as of Wednesday night, 42 of which are people who were on the ship, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 60th person confirmed was from California, and the CDC is still investigating how that individual contracted the virus, but signs point to community spread.

President Trump on Wednesday downplayed the likelihood of a widespread U.S. outbreak.

