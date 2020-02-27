11 mins ago - Health

California health officials confirm 33 cases of novel coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

California health officials confirmed that 33 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, adding the risk to the public remains low.

Why it matters: Federal health officials anticipate COVID-19 infections will spread further, but remain uncertain about the severity. Newsom called the development a "turning point."

“We are currently in deep partnership with CDC on one overriding protocol that drives our principle focus right now and that’s testing, and the importance to increase our testing protocols and to have point of contact diagnostic testing as our top priority not just in the state of California, but I imagine all across the United States."
— Gov. Gavin Newsom

What we know: State health officials are monitoring 8,400 cases of the novel coronavirus, all of which have travel history from China, but not currently showing symptoms. Those individuals have been advised to stay in their homes for 14 days, the recommended incubation period for the virus.

  • 28 of the confirmed cases currently reside in California. The other five have left the state, Newsom indicated.
  • It's unclear whether the 33 cases are from evacuated Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan.
  • California health officials have 200 testing kits on hand and will be receiving more next week, according to Newsom.

The big picture: The U.S. had 60 cases as of Wednesday night, 42 of which are people who were on the ship, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • The 60th person confirmed was from California, and the CDC is still investigating how that individual contracted the virus, but signs point to community spread.
  • President Trump on Wednesday downplayed the likelihood of a widespread U.S. outbreak.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly

Repatriated American citizens have doubled coronavirus cases in U.S.

Face mask discarded outside the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The official number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. just doubled — to 34 — but public health officials are pointing out that these are mostly people who've been repatriated.

Why it matters: As concerns grow about a global pandemic, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want to make sure the message gets out: "We are not seeing community spread here in the United States," Nancy Messonnier says.

Rebecca Falconer

Diamond Princess exodus begins as CDC raises health concerns

Passengers are leaving the Diamond Princess cruise liner after a two-week quarantine in the port of Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Igor Belyayev/TASS via Getty Images

Japan began releasing hundreds of people from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday, but the 100-plus American passengers are restricted from traveling home for at least 14 days, the CDC said.

Details: The CDC said in a statement the two-week quarantine aboard the vessel, quarantined at Yokohama, potentially slowed transmission of the virus. But it "may not have been sufficient to prevent transmission among individuals on the ship."

Axios

Coronavirus updates: California monitors 8,400 potential cases

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

33 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus, and health officials are monitoring 8,400 people who have recently returned from "points of concern," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed more than 2,800 people and infected over 82,000 others in some 50 countries and territories. The novel coronavirus is now affecting every continent but Antarctica, and the WHO said Wednesday the number of new cases reported outside China has exceeded those inside the country for the first time.

