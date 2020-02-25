1 hour ago - Health

53 people in the U.S. diagnosed with coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

53 people have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus in the U.S., an increase in cases largely driven by the repatriation of American citizens from the cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.

The big picture: As more countries experience community-wide transmission, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier told reporters that it's now a question of when the same will happen in the U.S. — and how many citizens will develop a severe illness.

  • Two of the cases were contracted through person-to-person contact.

What's happening: The CDC outlined standard public health measures, including what closing schools and businesses would look like in a U.S. pandemic, to mitigate spread.

  • "We really want to prepare the American public for the possibility that their lives will be disrupted," Messonnier said.
  • Schools and workplaces may need to explore tele-commute and online assignments. Hospitals also may need to regroup patients.

Full coverage: The latest coronavirus developments

Go deeper

Eileen Drage O'Reilly

Repatriated American citizens have doubled coronavirus cases in U.S.

Face mask discarded outside the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The official number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. just doubled — to 34 — but public health officials are pointing out that these are mostly people who've been repatriated.

Why it matters: As concerns grow about a global pandemic, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want to make sure the message gets out: "We are not seeing community spread here in the United States," Nancy Messonnier says.

Go deeperArrowFeb 21, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Diamond Princess exodus begins as CDC raises health concerns

Passengers are leaving the Diamond Princess cruise liner after a two-week quarantine in the port of Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Igor Belyayev/TASS via Getty Images

Japan began releasing hundreds of people from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday, but the 100-plus American passengers are restricted from traveling home for at least 14 days, the CDC said.

Details: The CDC said in a statement the two-week quarantine aboard the vessel, quarantined at Yokohama, potentially slowed transmission of the virus. But it "may not have been sufficient to prevent transmission among individuals on the ship."

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Health
Eileen Drage O'Reilly

Americans still have low risk of coronavirus infection, CDC says

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier speaks during a press conference on the coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The risk of U.S. residents becoming infected by the coronavirus that's devastating China remains low right now, public health officials said Monday, even as there's growing pressure to ramp up U.S. and international pandemic preparedness.

Go deeperArrowJan 27, 2020