Coronavirus kills 2 Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers

Two elderly passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died from the novel coronavirus, Japan's health ministry confirmed Thursday lunchtime local time.

Why it matters: These are the first deaths among the 600-plus people who had been infected aboard the vessel.

By the numbers: 621 people among some 3,700 passengers and crew members have been infected with the virus aboard the vessel, quarantined at Yokohama.

The big picture: The deaths come a day after the CDC raised concerns that "there may be additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the remaining passengers on board the Diamond Princess as some 600 people left the ship after receiving clearance.

More people were disembarking on Thursday with further groups expected to leave in the coming days.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.