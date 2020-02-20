Coronavirus kills 2 Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers
A bus carrying passengers who disembarked from the Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on Thursday morning local time. Photo: Kazuhiro/AFP via Getty Images
Two elderly passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died from the novel coronavirus, Japan's health ministry confirmed Thursday lunchtime local time.
Why it matters: These are the first deaths among the 600-plus people who had been infected aboard the vessel.
By the numbers: 621 people among some 3,700 passengers and crew members have been infected with the virus aboard the vessel, quarantined at Yokohama.
The big picture: The deaths come a day after the CDC raised concerns that "there may be additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the remaining passengers on board the Diamond Princess as some 600 people left the ship after receiving clearance.
- More people were disembarking on Thursday with further groups expected to leave in the coming days.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.