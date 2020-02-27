CDC detects first possible community spread of coronavirus in U.S.

A person in California who hadn't traveled to a country impacted by the novel coronavirus nor had any known contact with anyone infected by the virus has tested positive to COVID-19, the CDC said in a statement.

Details: The case was detected by "astute clinicians" in the U.S. public health system, the CDC said. "At this time, the patient’s exposure is unknown," it added. "It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. It’s also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected."

