Coronavirus outbreak hits another cruise ship

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is working with California Health Department officials "evaluating another cruise ship where they do have confirmed cases" of the novel coronavirus, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told reporters Wednesday.

Details: Princess Cruises confirmed in a statement there had been a "small cluster" of COVID-19 cases in Northern California connected to its Grand Princess cruise ship "that sailed roundtrip San Francisco" from Feb. 11-21. and is expected to dock in the city on Thursday.

