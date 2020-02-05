Coronavirus: Cruise ships quarantined off Japan and Hong Kong

10 people who tested positive to the novel coronavirus while on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have been taken to hospital, but everyone else must remain aboard for now, a Japanese government spokesman said Wednesday.

Details: Some 3,700 people were aboard the Princess Cruises ship, moored near Yokohama, the firm said in a statement. Nine of those infected were guests — one from the U.S., two Australians, three Japanese people and three from Hong Kong.