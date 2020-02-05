Coronavirus: Cruise ships quarantined off Japan and Hong Kong
10 people who tested positive to the novel coronavirus while on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have been taken to hospital, but everyone else must remain aboard for now, a Japanese government spokesman said Wednesday.
Details: Some 3,700 people were aboard the Princess Cruises ship, moored near Yokohama,the firm said in a statement. Nine of those infected were guests — one from the U.S., two Australians, three Japanese people and three from Hong Kong.
A Filipino crew member also tested positive. Half of the on-board guests are from Japan, per Princess Cruises.
The length of the quarantine will be at least 14 days as required by the Ministry of Health."
The big picture: A guest from Hong Kong sailed from Yokohama on Jan. 20 before disembarking back home on Jan. 25, Princess Cruises said. He showed no symptoms aboard the ship but tested positive for coronavirus in a Hong Kong hospital six days later. The Japanese government spokesman said nearly 300 of those on the ship had undergone tests for the virus so far.
In Hong Kong, a second cruise ship has been quarantined "after three passengers on an earlier voyage were later diagnosed with the new coronavirus," the New York Times reports.
Cityport health official Leung Yiu Hong said over 30 crew members aboard the World Dream ship, operated by Genting Cruise Lines, who displayed "symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat" would be tested and everyone aboard the vessel would be screened, per the NYT.
About 90% of the passengers are from Hong Kong "and no one is from mainland China," AP reports.