Westerdam cruise ship coronavirus case raises fresh concerns

Rebecca Falconer

The Westerdam cruise ship docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Friday. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Several countries were trying to trace Monday hundreds of passengers who departed the Westerdam cruise ship when it docked in Malaysia and an American traveler tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Health experts have expressed concern that the Westerdam passengers were released without a quarantine order, including the 83-year-old American woman infected with COVID-19.

  • Stanley Deresinski, a Stanford University professor and infectious disease specialist at the university hospital, told Fortune magazine, "This woman was on the boat and was infected for a few days — she could have potentially exposed other people on the boat who have now gone home. ... It doesn’t require prolonged exposure to be infected."
  • Jeff Duchin, health officer and chief of communicable disease epidemiology section at Seattle and King County health department, told the Washington Post, "[T]here is transmission occurring in unexpected places that we're not aware of ... The virus is moving very quickly and silently and presents a real challenge to containment."

The big picture: The Westerdam was carrying 2,257 passengers and crew when it docked in Malaysia after several ports denied it entry over coronavirus fears, per the cruise liner. President Trump thanked Cambodia for accepting the ship Friday.

  • 747 crew members and 233 passengers were still on the ship at Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Sunday, Holland American said. The rest had already departed.
  • Holland America is coordinating with authorities in Cambodia, Malaysia, the CDC and the WHO on the other passengers and crew members, who may have been in contact with the passenger.
  • Malaysian officials say they have now barred all cruise ships from its ports and the remaining Westerdam passengers are not welcome in the country, the Malay Mail first reported.

What happened: The woman tested positive last Friday in Kuala Lumpur after the ship, operated by Holland America Line, arrived from Cambodia, the Malaysian health ministry confirmed. Holland America said in a statement her husband has tested negative for COVID-19.

  • "The guest was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition," the statement said.
  • All aboard the Westerdam underwent health screenings on Feb. 10 and additional checks after disembarking in Cambodia, the firm said. The woman displayed no symptoms for the virus during the voyage.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerEileen Drage O'Reilly

Cruise ship evacuations: More Americans test positive for coronavirus

A bus carrying American citizens from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives at the U.S. government-chartered aircraft that is taking them back to the United States while authorities wear protective suits look on at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Another 14 passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus during their evacuation from the Diamond Princess cruise ship before being flown in a "specialist containment" area of the plane to the United States, per a Trump administration statement early Monday.

Details: Over 40 Americans who had been on the ship had previously been confirmed as infected and will remain in Japanese hospitals for treatment, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told "Face the Nation" Sunday. The rest were evacuated, and these latest cases were among them. All evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival later Monday.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus cases rise, as more Americans on cruise confirmed ill

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's NHC; Note: China refers to mainland China and the Diamond Princess is the cruise ship offshore Yokohama, Japan. Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

A U.S. public health official confirms more than 40 Americans on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan have coronavirus, while the remaining U.S. citizens without symptoms are being evacuated.

The big picture: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,770 people and infected almost 70,000 others. Most cases and all but five of the deaths have occurred in mainland China. Taiwan confirmed its first death on Sunday, per multiple reports, in a 61-year-old man with underlying health conditions. Health officials were investigating how he became ill.

Updated 8 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Thousands released from Carnival cruise ship after coronavirus scare

The Carnival Costa Smeralda cruise ship docked in Italy. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Approximately 6,000 Carnival cruise ship travelers have been released after a passenger from Macau experienced possible coronavirus symptoms but tested negative, the BBC reports.

The state of play: Officials feared the ship would be the first impacted by the coronavirus spread. Diseases can quickly flourish among cruise ship passengers because so many people are in such close proximity to each other.

