Westerdam cruise ship coronavirus case raises fresh concerns

Several countries were trying to trace Monday hundreds of passengers who departed the Westerdam cruise ship when it docked in Malaysia and an American traveler tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Health experts have expressed concern that the Westerdam passengers were released without a quarantine order, including the 83-year-old American woman infected with COVID-19.

Stanley Deresinski, a Stanford University professor and infectious disease specialist at the university hospital, told Fortune magazine, "This woman was on the boat and was infected for a few days — she could have potentially exposed other people on the boat who have now gone home. ... It doesn’t require prolonged exposure to be infected."

Jeff Duchin, health officer and chief of communicable disease epidemiology section at Seattle and King County health department, told the Washington Post, "[T]here is transmission occurring in unexpected places that we're not aware of ... The virus is moving very quickly and silently and presents a real challenge to containment."

The big picture: The Westerdam was carrying 2,257 passengers and crew when it docked in Malaysia after several ports denied it entry over coronavirus fears, per the cruise liner. President Trump thanked Cambodia for accepting the ship Friday.

747 crew members and 233 passengers were still on the ship at Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Sunday, Holland American said. The rest had already departed.

Holland America is coordinating with authorities in Cambodia, Malaysia, the CDC and the WHO on the other passengers and crew members, who may have been in contact with the passenger.

Malaysian officials say they have now barred all cruise ships from its ports and the remaining Westerdam passengers are not welcome in the country, the Malay Mail first reported.

What happened: The woman tested positive last Friday in Kuala Lumpur after the ship, operated by Holland America Line, arrived from Cambodia, the Malaysian health ministry confirmed. Holland America said in a statement her husband has tested negative for COVID-19.

"The guest was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition," the statement said.

All aboard the Westerdam underwent health screenings on Feb. 10 and additional checks after disembarking in Cambodia, the firm said. The woman displayed no symptoms for the virus during the voyage.

Go deeper: